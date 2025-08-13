EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife’s David and Emily share their honeymoon album!

Newlyweds David and Emily McMahon had to wait nine long months before they could enjoy their action-packed honeymoon, but their “amazing” European summer adventure was well worth the wait!

Woman’s Day caught up with the Farmer Wants A Wife couple to hear all about their epic trip through Greece, Italy and Paris, which they documented on Instagram with picture-perfect snaps to make any traveller envious.

“We had the most amazing trip,” Emily, 29, says. “If we had to pick our highlight it would have to be on the island of Paros and Antiparos – it was a great mix between relaxation, great food, and incredible beaches. It was also the first time for both of us in the Greek islands.

“We stayed five days in the town of Naousa and were able to explore the islands on ATV joined by two of David’s good friends from the South of France.”

Seeing the Eiffel Tower all lit up in Paris and taking part in a cooking class near Ravello, in the stunning Amalfi Coast, were other memorable moments from the honeymoon.

The Queensland apple farmer and the school teacher also learnt some valuable lessons along the way – such as “it’s not a good idea to go to a local Athens street party the night before a travel day!”

Luckily, the couple, who fell in love on season 13 of the reality dating show and married at David’s family farm in October last year, had no major travel disasters and say their trip “only strengthened our relationship”.

David, 32, says, “A few things we learnt: apparently Emily only eats seafood if it’s cooked by a Greek man – seafood is normally a no go.

“We are both more than capable of walking 30,000 steps a day if it’s to get to a sunset, and most importantly, we learnt that we can in fact travel together!”

David and Em say their recent overseas adventure “recharged” them for being back home on the farm, where they’ve easily settled into married life. “The 10 months have flown by,” he says.

Since they’ve been back from their travels, it’s been all systems go on Lagnicourt, their French-inspired wedding and events venue on the farm.

“Construction and landscaping is well underway and we have started taking enquiries for spring 2026,” David says. “It will be all hands on deck leading up to our first events.”

And after that – the pitter patter of tiny feet, perhaps?

“Starting a family on the farm is definitely something we have talked about,” David previously told Woman’s Day.

