Kate left reeling over Pippa shock: ‘It’s appalling’

Royal insiders say Prince William has always kept his sister-in-law Pippa Middleton at a certain “distance”, and her ongoing feud with her neighbours has reminded him exactly why!

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Kate’s younger sister Pippa and her billionaire hedge fund manager husband, James Matthews, have made headlines and ruffled local feathers since moving to the sleepy town of Kintbury, Berkshire in 2022. Now William and Kate are believed to be in despair over all the negative backlash towards the Matthews, who sources say have been “lording it over” everyone around them.

“From blocking footpaths with gates to loud parties, Pippa’s arrival in West Berkshire hasn’t been the best for the locals,” says the royal insider.

“It’s not been easy for Kate, who wants the world for her sister, but even she has the decency to be appalled at how Pippa and James have behaved.”

Billionaire businessman James and Pippa have been married since 2017. (Credit: Getty)

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Since buying the historic 32-room Barton Court estate, the wealthy couple have earned the ire of many of their neighbours over public access disputes and unauthorised construction.

Most recently, Pippa, 43, and James sparked outrage amongst the locals when they took it upon themselves to build a six-space carpark in an open meadow. The neighbours claimed it was ruining the area’s rural character, but the couple maintained the carpark was necessary for anglers and fishermen.

Petty fights and parties

“Kate had hoped they learnt the hard way to not upset the locals and never act too big for your boots,” the royal insider says.

“This car park drama has been blown out of proportions, but the fact is Pippa and James are universally unpopular among their neighbours ever since they took on the local ramblers club. And they have done little to make things right.”

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Kate and Pippa have always been close, but the princess is stressed over all the Berkshire drama. (Credit: Getty)

About a year ago, Pippa stirred up yet more controversy when she threw James a “racy” 50th birthday party, complete with a World War II-era fighter plane display over their house.

According to reports, the loud music continued until 1.30am, as the guests partied on the 145-acre estate.

One local said, “I thought this might happen when Pippa moved in. People with money.”

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‘Think they’re better than everyone’

The most contentious issue, however, has been a 400 metre track that leads from the Matthews’ Grade II-listed manor to the town, which villagers argued had been a public footpath for decades.

James, heir to the Scottish feudal title of Laird of Glen Affric and the older brother to reality star Spencer, had security gates installed before moving in and argued his wife and their young children Arthur, Grace and Rose required “a higher level of security”.

James and Pippa won that legal battle in September, much to the dismay of long-time residents including Rob Brown.

“I don’t think they give a damn about what anyone in the village thinks,” says Rob. “They’re not very popular in the area. They think they’re a bit better than everyone else. They’re not even the proper Royal Family.”

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