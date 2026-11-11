‘Massive jerks’: Backlash against former MKR favourites grows as fans slam ‘bullying’

The latest episodes of My Kitchen Rules has left fans furious with the show and two of the contestants, with viewers calling out Angus and Simon’s behaviour towards other contestants.

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From strategic scoring to constant heckling as the competition draws to a close, fans have called out Angus and Simon for ‘ruining the show’.

When the season kicked off, the two South Australian mates were deemed as early fan favourites, but as the show has gone on, viewers have become increasingly disappointed with their on-screen behaviours.

‘Getting on my nerves’

Angus and Simon haven’t been making friends on MKR. (Credit: Seven)

In a MKR fan Facebook group, one viewer posted that Angus and Simone were ‘really getting on my nerves’ with many chiming in to agree and label the two men as bullies, highlighting their snide remarks about Mary and Golden’s cooking.

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“The way they are allowed to bully the Asian women is just so wrong. In the real world there would be serious consequences about their behaviour, but why let bad taste get in the way of TV ratings,” one enraged fan said.

“They are ruining the show with their nastiness, need to be told to pull their heads in. Sad to see this behaviour is allowed to continue,” another agreed.

“I thought these guys were OK at first… or maybe the plate stylist [Jane] overshadowed these guys’ traits. But now, true colours have come through. They’re gaslighting.and creating unnecessary anxiety.. and openly proud of it,” another person pointed out.

Many fans from South Australia weighed in, saying that Angus and Simon made them feel ’embarrassed’ to be from SA.

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“As a South Australian I feel embarrassed, they are two of the biggest F-wits of all time,” one person said, with another adding, “They really do make me embarrassed to be from South Australia.”

MKR viewers threaten to boycott Angus’ business

While Angus and Simon are stirring all sorts of pots on the show, there may be consequences to their actions.

Angus works as a funeral director in South Australia, and fans have now called him out for his lack of compassion.

“He’s not doing anything for the family funeral business that he’s part of.,” one person commented. “If I was the boss there, I’d be bracing for a downturn in our business over the next 12 months.”

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“Hate to have them look after my loved one when they have passed away… no compassion. Both are arrogant twits,” another said.

MKR’s Angus has been copping backlash. ICredit: Seven)

MKR’s Angus says his fiancee is “disappointed” by his behaviour

Speaking to Woman’s Day recently, Angus touched on his outspoken antics on the show and admitted his fiancee had been left disappointed.

“She was stoked in the first round because I was so friendly. But she’s starting to get very, very concerned. I’m just trying to say to her, ‘Look, is what I’m saying fair enough?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, but I don’t really like the way you’re saying it’,” Angus revealed.

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“She’s a bit disappointed in me because it’s not really in my nature to have conflict with people. But she’s supporting me anyway.”

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