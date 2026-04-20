Cheap Mother’s Day gift ideas that don’t look cheap at all

Mother’s Day 2026 lands on Sunday, May 10 and if you’re not already shopping for the perfect pressie, it’s definitely time to get cracking!
Why the rush? Well, it’ll roll around fast (these things always do), and you don’t want to be left picking up a bunch of dodgy servo flowers and a sub-par card on the way to Mum’s place, right?
Right!
But just because approximately everyone is on a budget these days, that doesn’t mean your Mother’s Day gift has to look cheap.
Here, I’ve found the best Mother’s Day presents for every type of mum – and every single one is under $60. There are even a couple for $6 that look *way* more expensive, if I do say so myself.
Don’t believe me? Get scrolling to see the very best Mother’s Day gifts that are totally budget-friendly, but look spenny as heck.
Happy shopping!
What are the best affordable Mother’s Day gifts for 2026?
01
Country Road earrings
$59.95 from Country Road
It doesn’t get much more classic than pearl earrings. These are simple enough to wear day-to-day, but that extra detailing makes them perfect for evenings out too.
02
Sussan flannelette pyjamas
$59.95 from Sussan
If evenings out aren’t as enticing as evenings in (can relate!), a set of cosy, comfy PJs is the perfect pick. Plus, checks are a hot trend right now.
03
Openook cup & saucer
$9 from Big W
If the mum in your life loves a cuppa (same!), this sweet cup and saucer set is a guaranteed winner… and it comes in at under 10 bucks.
04
Ecoya The Mini Duo Guava & Lychee Sorbet
$49.95 from Oz Hair and Beauty
You might not be in a position to whisk Mum off for a tropical holiday, but her home can smell like summer with this set.
05
Kmart coat
$59 from Kmart
I have this coat and can confirm: it’s snuggly and stylish, and your mum is going to love it too.
06
L’Occitane Floral Hand Cream Trio
$49 from L’Occitane
Because who doesn’t want soft, silky, sweet-smelling hands?
06
Openook trinket dish
$6 from Big W
Nope, that’s not a typo. This dish is only $6, and perfect for holding jewellery, keys, lollies, you name it!
07
Endota gift card
From $25 from Endota
There’s nothing better than a bit of pampering, and with spas around the country, Endota is the perfect spot for any mum in need of some me time.
08
Linen House robe
From $53.99 from Linen House
So lush! So cosy! This is the ultimate luxurious plush robe, and it comes in a whole range of fun colourways.
09
Anko Home Retreat Oakwood Vanilla Bean Tonka Room Spray
$6.50 from Target
Creamy, rich and lush, this gourmand room spritz will make Mum’s house smell ~delish~ at all times.
10
Country Road zip-around wallet
$49.95 each from Country Road
Chic, classic, and available in a variety of colours. My pick? The burgundy snake skin effect, for sure!
11
Linen House vase
$12.99 from The Iconic
A stylish vase never goes astray – and at $13, you could even still swing those servo blooms so she has something to put in it!
12
Clinique Hydration Heroes Mini Kit
$45 from The Iconic
Mature skin tends to be on the dry side, so a moisture-boosting set from cult beauty brand Clinique is bound to be appreciated.
13
MoveActive grippy socks
$22.95 from MoveActive
‘Girl Dinner’ grippy socks for a Pilates mum? Say less! ‘Pasta Lover’ is my pick, but I’m also adding ‘French Fries‘ and ‘Espresso Martini‘ to cart. Er, for my mum… obvs.
14
Sussan bag
$39.95 from Sussan
I’m a sucker for a new bag, and this small leather-look cross-body would be a perfect addition to
my your mum’s collection.
15
SynxPedi Heel Care Duo for Cracked and Dry Heels
$46.78 from Synxbody
I know, I know, this doesn’t seem sexy, but neither are dry, cracked heels. And as someone who has (and loves) both these footsy faves, I bet your mum will too.