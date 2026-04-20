MAFS After The Experiment: Bec confronts Danny, Gia no-shows and cast tensions boil over

Married At First Sight (MAFS) may be officially over for the year, but that doesn’t mean we’re done with the fallout and drama from the season. Thankfully, MAFS: After The Experiment is here to unpack all the remaining goss so we can finally put this season behind us.

Hosts Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley re here for the ride to help the MAFS stars air the final pieces of their dirty laundry.

We’ll miss these lovely ladies on our screens! (Image: Stan)

This week, Laura and Brittany are joined by Danny and Bec as they finally come face to face, along with Chris, Scott, Joel, Rebecca, Rachel and Alissa.

So, without further ado, here’s everything that went down on MAFS: After The Experiment.

Gia doesn’t show up… again

At this point, it’s a tale as old as time. Despite agreeing to an appearance on the show alongside her new boyfriend Alan — and accepting free flights to Sydney — Gia pulled out of her appearance at the last minute. Laura and Brittany explained that she was given a Zoom link to appear remotely, but she failed to show up.

“It’s extremely inconsiderate,” Bec said when it was her turn on the couch.

“We’ve been waiting for hours and hours and hours and she just does not care about anyone else but herself. A better person would have made a decision the night before and if she wasn’t coming, she would have said.”

Gia refused to show up. (Image: Nine)

Chris cops heat for what he said on TikTok Live

Originally, Chris and Gia were supposed to appear on the couch together but without Gia, Chris had to face the music about a TikTok Live appearance he made alongside Gia, where they reportedly spoke badly about Scott. For Laura and Brittany, it was a pretty rich thing for Gia to do after she promised she’d try to stay above the drama last time she was on the show.

“Last night, you guys went live on TikTok and there were some comments there,” Brittany said.

“It wasn’t just personal stuff about Scott, it was also some personal stuff about his brother,” Laura explained. “With Gia, we see two step forwards, one step back. It feels as though there’s progress and then something happens and there’s a TikTok Live and nasty things are said unnecessarily.”

In response, Chris said that the disparaging comments happened after Gia brought her friend Will and they decided to reflect on the wedding.

“Next minute, we’re slagging and, I know this isn’t an excuse, but I get a bit awkward and I just laugh,” Chris said. “But by me being in that conversation, I’m guilty by association.”

Chris was forced to face the music alone. (Image: Nine)

Friendships mended

Despite angering pretty much everyone else on the show, Bec has managed to fix a handful of friendships after the experiment. She appeared on the couch alongside Joel, Alissa, Rachel and Rebecca who have let bygones be bygones.

“Forgiveness,” said Rachel.

“Where it changed for me was when I was going through a really tough time,” Alissa added. “She was one of the only ones who was checking in with me every single day and I was like this girl has apologised over and over again but she is showing up and she is one of those people that is checking in and I really appreciate you, and I love you back. She could understand.”

It’s nice to know that friendships have made it out of the show. (Image: Nine)

Scott finds out what Chris and Gia said about his family

With Scott joining the group on the couch, it’s time to show the clip from Gia and Chris’ TikTok Live. In the clip, Gia’s friend Will talks about Scott, his brother and one of his friends at the wedding, making negative comments about his appearance and lifestyle.

While Chris told Scott that he’d sent him a message apologising for his part in the Live, Scott was still visibly upset.

“When people talk about my family like that, that is the line in the sand. Do you know how much that hurts me?” Scott said to Chris.

“It’s disgusting. You’re friends with this person. It’s not on.”

“All I can say is I am so sorry,” Chris explained. “I’m guilty by association because I was in that Live and it was awful and I’m really sorry.”

Meanwhile, Laura was quick to assert that Chris’ apology felt “soft” because he was laughing along during the Live.

Scott says he never wants to see Gia again. (Image: Nine)

Scott’s new romance

Laura and Brittany had to ask the big question — does Scott have a lucky lady in his life? Well, after a cheeky giggle, he admits that there might be someone in his orbit.

“It’s too early to speak but there’s someone in the picture, yeah,” he said with a grin.

“Someone I already know, too.”

Danny returns to the show at last minute

During filming, Laura and Brittany reveal that they’ve received a message that Danny is on his way to the studio. This is a rude shock to Bec, who instantly becomes emotional and needs to take a minute to herself.

Once Danny got to the set, he refused to come out and join his co-stars — or Bec — on the couch. Instead, he only agreed to Laura and Brittany alone.

Danny refused to sit with anyone on the couch. (Image: Stan)

Danny apologises for how he treated Steph

Last episode, we saw unseen footage of Danny being incredibly rude to Steph. After taking responsibility, he expressed his remorse over those words.

“The way I spoke about Steph, I’m disgusted in myself. My family are disgusted by me. It’s been a hard week, I’m getting emotional talking about it right now,” he explained.

“It’s repulsive the way I spoke to Steph. My mum is so disappointed in me because she’s like, it’s not how I raised you.”

Danny also revealed that he spoke to Steph about the tense moment before the footage came out and now they’re on good terms.

Hosts slam Danny for his behaviour

After refusing to appear alongside his co-stars, Danny finally appeared on the couch. There, Laura and Brittany explained how awful it was to hear Danny speak so badly about women.

While Danny said that it was “just banter”, Laura and Brittany weren’t buying it.

“It was super degrading and disrespectful. I’m seeing a crack in how this person speaks about women. That’s what it looked like to me,” explained Laura.

“The things that you said about Bec and about Steph. The problem that that brings is that you are allowing those conversations about women to be okay. You are setting the standard for every other man to say ‘hey, I can talk about women like that with my friends just not to their face’,” added Brittany.

“I think it’s really important that you understand that’s not okay because you are just perpetuating this cycle that men can continue to speak about women like that. Do you understand that?”

“One hundred percent I understand that. It’s something I deeply regret,” Danny replied.

“I can’t go back in time, I can’t take it back. All I can do is take accountability, apologise for my actions and I know I can’t shy away from it.”

Bec surprises Danny on set and calls him out

After watching his interview in the wings, Bec had had enough. So, she decided to storm out to set to confront him.

“I just think that I deserve to sit here with you because it’s pretty cowardly that you wouldn’t face me,” Bec said, explaining that she never got an apology even though Steph did.

After some back and forth, Danny apologised.

“I can only blame my behaviour on myself. For me personally, what I do regret is that Bec thinks I’ve strung her along. I don’t really care what anyone else thinks because it was me and her in the relationship. That hurts me that she thinks that,” Danny said, agreeing that he can see how Bec felt led on.

“I want to apologise again Bec, I’m so sorry from the bottom of my heart. There’s a lot of things I’m not proud of.”

Bec finally got her apology. (Image: Nine)

Following Danny’s apology, Bec was ready to move on.

“I appreciate the apology that I got but I never expected to see you say those things about me so I am sitting in hurt,” she said.

“I think we go our separate ways and we go with respect. I promise to you that I’ll respect you, and you promise to me that you’ll respect me and we leave it at that.”

The pair shook on their newfound agreement.

And, with that, it’s a wrap on MAFS 2026.

To watch the entire season, head to 9Now. To see all the recaps hosted by Laura, Brittany and Jules Lund, head to Stan.