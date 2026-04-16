MAFS: After the Experiment: Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley tease all the drama still to come

MAFS: After the Experiment is the final formal instalment in this year’s Married at First Sight drama saga – and it’s set to unpack everything that’s happened since filming wrapped.

Hosts Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley tease the biggest bombshells from the explosive special, where the group’s off-screen fallout is laid bare – and even the hosts find themselves caught in the crossfire.

“We are collating what’s been happening until now,” Laura, 40, tells TV WEEK. “So unless you’re across every single social media outlet across every single person’s TikTok, you won’t have seen the footage that we’ve compiled. It will give a lot of context to the participants behaviours.”

The special brings together the largest group of MAFS participants to date, all sitting down to address the issues that have escalated post-show and post-reunion. Mediated by none other than former Bachelor contestants Laura and Brittany. Expect masks to slip, secrets to be spilled, rumours to be debunked – and a few dramatic exits.

“We’ve got a walk off, a walk on, a walk off,” Brittany, 38, says with a laugh.

“Honestly, it is the most chaotic show,” Laura adds. “It was constant. Usually, we go in with a bit of a plan, but this show was a constantly moving piece of work.”

Surprise! Danny arrives last minute, sending scheduling into a frenzy. (Credit: Stan)

This season of MAFS has been unlike any other. While participants are usually bound by strict NDAs and tightly sealed contracts, this year’s cast proved harder to contain, with off-air antics spilling into the public and confusing viewers along the way.

Leaked images of Bec and Gia at Gia’s birthday – despite appearing at odds on screen – only added to the confusion, but Laura and Brittany promise answers are coming.

“This season we have seen so many participants break the rules,” Laura says. “They are going through the paparazzi; they’ve all got burner accounts.

“One of the big questions is around Gia’s birthday and what went down – which has apparently been a boiling pot for a lot of drama that’s happened post-show. We get into some of the things that happened and some of the things that have been seeded throughout the media because of relationships the participants have formed with journalists, which we haven’t seen before.”

While Danny and Bec have sat next to each other on the After the Dinner Party couch before – that might not be the case in After the Experiment. (Credit: Stan)

So what’s the biggest bomb dropped in the special extra episode?

“The saga going on between Bec and Danny,” Brittany says. “We saw a really big switch with Danny last week with the unseen footage and his behaviour and the way he was speaking to women… so I think a lot of people want an explanation on that and want to know what is happening with them.”

Of course, it’s Danny who nearly didn’t show up to the special at all, following his controversial hot mic moment revealed on MAFS: After the Dinner Reunion.

“I really thought Danny was going to come on and take accountability,” Laura says. “Don’t get me wrong, he takes accountability in his words, he very much tries to express that he’s sorry, but he really tries to control the conversation. In doing so, he shows us very little respect, and I was pretty appalled by that.”

MAFS: After the Experiment premieres Monday, April 20 at 2pm on Stan. Please note Jules Lund was absent from this episode due to a filming conflict.