MAFS’ Stella reveals which co-stars she refuses to speak to after the show

Married at First Sight’s (MAFS) Stella has been one of the more level-headed figures throughout the experiment – and while many participants switched alliances like underwear, that was never her style.

In an exclusive chat with TV WEEK, the beauty technician (and soon to be IRL bride) from Cronulla, NSW, reveals who she stands with post-show – and, more importantly, who she doesn’t.

A moment of celebration for Filip and Stella’s engagement at the reunion… then back to the drama! (Credit: Nine Network)

“I don’t speak to Gia at all and I never will,” Stella, 33, says. “She’s just not a safe person. I have given more than enough opportunities for her to show up as real, but she just kept being who she is, so I wrote her off. I don’t talk to Juliet; I don’t talk to Brook.”

“I don’t talk to Steph,” she continues down the list. “We never connected, and then there were the text messages between her and Danny. I don’t want to think she’s done that out of bad intentions, but as a fellow woman, it does look suss. I just don’t want the drama.”

At the reunion, viewers were given more context around that drama, with it revealed that Steph and Danny had exchanged a series of questionable messages, including a bikini photo sent while Steph was holidaying in Hamilton Island. The revelation didn’t sit well with Danny’s ex-wife, Bec – who has been a tornado like presence this season and brings that same energy to the reunion.

Bec was at the centre of this season’s drama – and the reunion won’t get in the way of that! (Credit: Nine Network)

A large part of the season centred around Bec’s toxic, frenemy-style relationship with Gia, which still seems to be as confusing as ever – not just for viewers, but for Stella as well.

“These women are changing their friendships and loyalties every 30 seconds,” she says with a laugh. “I’m not like that. Once I make an opinion about a person, it pretty much sticks because I take time to analyse people.

“Some of my friendships actually grew post-experiment because I allowed conversations in private, where, quote unquote, I knew it couldn’t be used against me. For me, the experiment brought not only a partner, but beautiful friendships as well.”

You can watch the finale of Married at First Sight on Monday at 7.30pm on Nine and 9Now.