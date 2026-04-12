Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality TV

MAFS’ Stella reveals which co-stars she refuses to speak to after the show

"She's just not a safe person."
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Loading the player...

Married at First Sight’s (MAFS) Stella has been one of the more level-headed figures throughout the experiment – and while many participants switched alliances like underwear, that was never her style.

In an exclusive chat with TV WEEK, the beauty technician (and soon to be IRL bride) from Cronulla, NSW, reveals who she stands with post-show – and, more importantly, who she doesn’t.

MAFS' Stella and Filip announce their engagement to the room at the reunion. Despite many feuds, there was pause for celebration.
A moment of celebration for Filip and Stella’s engagement at the reunion… then back to the drama! (Credit: Nine Network)

“I don’t speak to Gia at all and I never will,” Stella, 33, says. “She’s just not a safe person. I have given more than enough opportunities for her to show up as real, but she just kept being who she is, so I wrote her off. I don’t talk to Juliet; I don’t talk to Brook.”

“I don’t talk to Steph,” she continues down the list. “We never connected, and then there were the text messages between her and Danny. I don’t want to think she’s done that out of bad intentions, but as a fellow woman, it does look suss. I just don’t want the drama.”

At the reunion, viewers were given more context around that drama, with it revealed that Steph and Danny had exchanged a series of questionable messages, including a bikini photo sent while Steph was holidaying in Hamilton Island. The revelation didn’t sit well with Danny’s ex-wife, Bec – who has been a tornado like presence this season and brings that same energy to the reunion.

MAFS Bec at the reunion dinner table seething.
Bec was at the centre of this season’s drama – and the reunion won’t get in the way of that! (Credit: Nine Network)

A large part of the season centred around Bec’s toxic, frenemy-style relationship with Gia, which still seems to be as confusing as ever – not just for viewers, but for Stella as well.

“These women are changing their friendships and loyalties every 30 seconds,” she says with a laugh. “I’m not like that. Once I make an opinion about a person, it pretty much sticks because I take time to analyse people.

“Some of my friendships actually grew post-experiment because I allowed conversations in private, where, quote unquote, I knew it couldn’t be used against me. For me, the experiment brought not only a partner, but beautiful friendships as well.”

You can watch the finale of Married at First Sight on Monday at 7.30pm on Nine and 9Now.

Advertisement
Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement