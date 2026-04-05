MAFS: Scott and Stella answer all your burning questions about a dramatic final week

In an explosive final week, the remaining Married at First Sight (MAFS) participants face a final Dinner Party, Final Vows and the always-contentious Reunion, where they come face to face after the experiment’s end.

TV WEEK spoke to participants Stella and Scott about those final moments and what it was really like behind the scenes. They teased fake friendships, unexpected betrayals – and even allegations of stalking.

Scott arrives solo to the Dinner Party after mounting tensions with Gia. (Credit: Nine Network)

Were Bec and Gia ever really ‘friends’?

Stella: “I’ve lost track! They are on and then they’re off. It’s like that toxic relationship that you can’t be without, but you also can’t be with.”

Scott: “Bec and Gia are so similar. They both start fires; they’re both jealous of one another; they both get involved in everyone’s relationships… It’s disgusting.”

What was the biggest drama at the Final Dinner Party?

Scott: “Right before the final Dinner Party, I went to Bondi Westfield to get some clothes and production called me and said, ‘Gia is on her way’. She was stalking me. She was trying to win me over to convince me to make her look good on camera. Then she whipped out a written speech at the table… my hands were shaking.”

Stella: “For me, it was Danny leading Bec on. As a fellow woman, I’ve been led on in my relationships and it sucks.”

Bec and Danny’s relationship proves to be a hot topic at dinner. (Credit: Nine Network)

What was the atmosphere like as you all went into Final Vows?

Stella: “I was feeling very relaxed. I was ready for us to take on the real world. We had tested the connection in so many possible ways.

“But I was happy to wrap up filming and get back into life because, while you’re filming, you do lose a little bit of yourself.”

What is the wildest revelation from the Reunion?

Stella: “Alissa and David. David should have been a bit more open and spoken up about the things he didn’t like about Alissa, instead of exploding at the last minute. And there’s going to be some drama revealed about text messages between a bride and another groom.”

Scott: “When we were played back behind-the-scenes moments of ‘someone’s’ behaviour.”

Things take a turn for Alissa and David. (Credit: Nine Network)

Will Rachel and Steven last on the outside?

Scott: “Throughout the experiment I was thinking to myself, ‘I don’t know about these two,’ because they’re very quiet and I don’t think they get out much. At the same time, watching the show I’m like, ‘These two are really good together; they actually are quite a good match. They’re both weird, but in a good way! Those two people should last.’”

Married at First Sight airs on Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm and Sunday, 7pm, on the Nine Network and 9Now.