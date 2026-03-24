Tributes flow for MAFS expert Mel Shilling who passed away from cancer, aged 54

Tributes have been flowing for Married At First Sight (MAFS) expert Mel Shilling, who passed away, aged 54, after a battle with cancer.

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Her husband, Gareth, announced the sad news on Instagram late Tuesday night in a beautiful, heartfelt statement.

In response, Mel’s friends, colleagues, loved ones and fans have shared profound tributes in Mel’s honour.

Michael Healy, channel Nine’s Executive Director of Entertainment, Streaming and Broadcasting, shared a public statement on the MAFS Instagram page in honour of Mel — who had been an expert on the show for 12 seasons.

“All of us at Nine are deeply saddened by the loss of Mel Schilling,” he wrote.

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“Mel was a wonderful colleague and friend. She had a gift for connecting with people and helping them navigate life’s challenges. For years, she guided us through the complexities of the human heart with wisdom, honesty, and kindness. Mel was a big part of our family, and she will be greatly missed. Our hearts and deepest sympathies are with her husband Gareth, their daughter Maddie and her entire family during this incredibly difficult time.”

John Aiken and Mel Shilling worked together on MAFS for more than a decade. (Image: John Aiken/Instagram)

So much more than a colleague

Mel’s fellow MAFS experts opened up on social media, too.

John Aiken, who worked with Mel for a decade, said he was “heartbroken and devastated and finding it hard to breathe” at the loss of his “dear friend”.

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“It was a privilege and an honour to sit beside her on the MAFS couch and watch her shine,” he reflected. “She was warm, supportive and honest, and she deeply cared about all our participants. I had a front row seat to her remarkable skills and she truly believed in the experiment. At her core she loved love.”

He added that it’s “not fair that my partner in crime is gone” as he admitted he’s “unravelling just thinking about” her no longer being here.

“I wanted to sit on our couch together forever. She knew my rhythms and I knew hers. But it’s simply not to be,” he wrote. “I am distraught. Sadly and devastatingly I have to accept that you are now gone.”

Alessandra Rampola, who joined the show in 2021, said her heart was “shattered”, as she reflected on their final moments together.

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Alessandra Rampolla has remembered her good friend and colleague, Mel. (Image: Alessandra Rampolla/Instagram)

“I feel so incredibly grateful for the time we shared last week… to look you in the eyes, to hold your hand, and to say the things that truly mattered. That is a gift I will carry with me for the rest of my life,” she said, adding that she was “so much more than a colleague”.

“You were a constant, a guiding force, and to me, someone I admired and learned from — like a big sister, a woman of immense heart, wisdom, and generosity.”

An impact felt around the world

Mel’s Channel 4 “Stable Mate” in the UK, Anna Williamson, called her a “fighter til the end” as she noted that the end was “far far too soon”.

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She explained that their “love of coaching others and juggling being telly mums” saw the pair gravitate towards each other and hold a deep respect for one another, ultimately, becoming good friends.

“Mel was always optimistic in spirit about her cancer diagnosis and fight for recovery. She never complained when she’d message, and was always putting in the fight for her Gareth and Maddie,” she wrote.

“Many people were touched by Mel and benefited from her badass approach to life, her work and her family and I know that legacy will continue.”

Anna Williamson says mel’s “legacy will continue”. (Image: Anna Williamson/Instagram)

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MAFS memories

A number of former MAFS stars also took to the comments section of the show’s Instagram page to share their disbelief at Mel’s passing as they paid tribute to the star.

Season 11 participant Lucinda Light – who’s currently filming Celebs Go Dating in the UK – shared her memories of bumping into a “radiant” Mel during an appearance on This Morning on the other side of the pond recently.

“Today feels heavy with the news of your passing, Mel,” she wrote. “You were deeply loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing you, and your sudden departure is being felt far and wide.

“You’ve left such a powerful imprint on this world. And one message you were passionate about sharing was this: if you notice anything unusual or “suss” on your body, please—go and get it checked immediately. Don’t wait.”

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“Mel was everything you’d imagine and more… utterly luminous,” former MAFS participant Lucinda Light said of Mel. (Credit: Lucinda Light/Instagram)

“A true queen,” wrote Jamie Marinos. “Oh my…absolutely devastating,” said Jessika Power.

“Absolutely heartbroken for your family. Sending love to you all,” wrote Ella May Ding.

“Absolutely devastating,” agreed Jeff Gobbels.

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Tributes have poured in for the beloved MAFS star, who imparted participants with wisdom on the show for a decade. (Credit: Nine Network)

Gone but never forgotten

Former The Biggest Loser celebrity trainer Michelle Bridges shared her condolences, writing on Instagram, “Vale, beautiful woman. Gone far too soon, but never forgotten. Your light will stay with us always.”

Fans were equally devastated by the news, taking to social media to share in their grief.

“Rest in peace you beautiful woman, what a big loss to your beautiful family the show and everyone else you’ve touched. It’s been a pleasure watching you,” wrote one.

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“She was such a nice and gentle person,” wrote another, adding, “It was nice to see and get to know her…even if only through television.”

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