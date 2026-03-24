“I had 15 wonderful years with my soulmate”: Mel Schilling’s husband’s moving tribute as she dies age 54

Beloved MAFS star Mel Schilling passed peacefully away, “surrounded by love” after battling cancer, her husband Gareth shared movingly in a statement to Instagram on Tuesday night.

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Mel was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2023 and thought her battle was over, but sadly just days ago the much-loved dating expert and TV star, 54, revealed her cancer had tragically spread to her brain.

Just hours after her death, Gareth shared a beautiful statement alongside a carousel of images of the bubbly blonde TV star, revealing Mel’s final moments, where he spoke about her love for him and their daughter Maddie, 10.

MAFS star Mel Schilling has tragically died age 54 after battling cancer. (Instagram)

GARETH’S MOVING FAREWELL TO MEL

“Melanie Jane Brisbane-Schilling passed away peacefully today, surrounded by love,” he wrote.

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“In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life. It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly. Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me.

“This is a woman who became a new mum and a TV star at 42 — and nailed both.

“This is a woman who, through two years of chemotherapy, when she could barely lift her head from the pillow, never complained and never stopped showing courage, grace, compassion and empathy, and never missed a day of filming.

Mel and Gareth married in Bali in 2018 and legally tied the knot in Melbourne two years alter. (Instagram)

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“To most of you, she was Mel Schilling — matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV. To Maddie and me, she was our wee Melsie: an incredible mum, role model, and soulmate.

“On behalf of our family and her incredible friendship group, thank you for the support from around the world.

“I also want to thank our wonderful MAFS family — John, Alessandra, Charlene, Roxy, and Sophie — for your kindness and compassion.

“To Lee, Louie, Susy, and Ian at Channel 4 / CPL, who went above and beyond for us, we will never forget it.

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Mel with her co-stars John Aitken and Alessandra Rampolla. (Getty)

“To Sarah at InterTalent, not just an agent, but a true confidante.

“And to the wonderful Elizabeth Day — Mel’s podcasting partner and dear friend — thank you for your friendship and empathy.

“Life can be beautiful, and life can be incredibly cruel. But ultimately, life is fleeting, fragile, and tomorrow is promised to no one. If you can do anything to honour Mel, please live life to the full, love your people well, and try not to sweat the small stuff.

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“I had 15 wonderful years with my soulmate, and it was the privilege of my life to be by her side. For that, I will be forever thankful.

“Goodbye, my love. My one. Until we meet again.”

Gareth and Mel fell in love after meeting on dating site eHarmony, after Mel spent 10 years as a single lady – with her previously revealing she was too busy having fun and being fabulous to date.

The pair had a commitment ceremony in Bali in 2018 and married legally in Melbourne in 2020.

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“I had a bit of a cry on the day,” she told Who of the “very special” wedding, which totalled just six people due to coronavirus health guidelines at the time.

“It’s just the meaning of it all. I was a late bloomer in life … to be finally saying our ‘I dos’ was an emotional time.”

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