Former MAFS stars Michael Brunelli and Martha Kalifatidis are expecting baby number two!

Beloved Married At First Sight stars Michael Brunelli and Martha Kalifatidis are expecting baby number two!

Advertisement

The couple, who met on the 2019 season of MAFS, announced the exciting news on Instagram on Wednesday evening.

“Knocked up n’ knocked out. Will be back bigger and better soon… fingers crossed!” she wrote, alongside a video of their two-year-old son Lucius kissing her baby bump.

Martha’s caption referenced the last time the reality star turned creator was pregnant in 2022. During her pregnancy, Martha suffered from incredibly severe morning sickness known as hyperemesis gravidarum.

It was so difficult for the 37-year-old, she was evening hospitalised.

Advertisement

“I literally didn’t get out of bed for two months I was so sick,” Martha said at the time. “I couldn’t eat or drink anything, I was so sick I couldn’t get up to pee. I lost 10kg in five weeks. We’ve been in and out of the emergency room in hospital.”

Thankfully, with the help from an amazing medical team, she made it through and gave birth to their gorgeous son Lucius in February 2023.

“Lucius Brunelli. He’s here, he’s perfect,” Martha wrote alongside a photo of their newborn.

“LOO-SHUS” if you’re wondering 😅💙,” commented Michael, to make sure fans had the pronunciation down.

Advertisement

The most fashionable young parents in the game. (Image: Instagram)

The pregnancy announcement comes just weeks after the couple celebrated seven years together.

“Seven of the best years,” Michael wrote on Instagram, alongside a post outlining their timeline from MAFS to moving in together to their engagement and Luscius’ birth.

Martha and Michael are one of the few MAFS couples that are still happily together.

Advertisement

You can see the full list HERE.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.