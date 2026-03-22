MAFS’ Alissa reveals there is ‘a lot of context missing’ with David

Alissa and David may seem like one of Married At First Sight’s strongest couples but, according to Alissa, that’s just because not all of their relationship is being portrayed on the show.

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Indeed, for several weeks now, cracks have appeared – seemingly out of nowhere – as the couple have sat down on the couch to talk to the experts during the Commitment Ceremonies.

Then, as quickly as they appeared, they’ve been swept under the rug. Alissa explains that’s because viewers aren’t getting the full picture.

“There is a lot of context missing,” she told Chattr. “We’ve had a few ups and downs at this point in the experiment that haven’t been aired, and we’ve had to work through them. Some of the things were challenging that we had to work through, and the cracks do start to show; every relationship has cracks.

MAFS’ David and Alissa air their grievances during the Commitment Ceremony – which seemingly come out of nowhere to viewers. (Credit: Nine Network)

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“It won’t make sense to the viewers because there have been storylines missed, big key elements to our relationship.”

While Alissa wouldn’t be drawn on exactly what the couple have been butting heads on, she said she’s always been open about her issues.

“I’ve always been very open about how I’m feeling, and I feel like there could have been times where we could have had better conversations, or maybe he could have spoken up a little bit more, because I’m very open with my communication and what I need and what I want. But you know, no one’s f**king perfect,” she said.

One of the experiment’s strongest couples, is trouble on the horizon for Alissa and David? (Credit: Nine Network)

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The beginning of the end for David and Alissa?

As the experiment heads towards its conclusion, it’s anyone’s guess at this stage who – if anyone! – will go the distance.

While David and Alissa have the potential to last, the couple were rattled during last week’s Homestays after Alissa’s mum put pressure on her to settle down and start a family before it’s too late.

According to the MAFS Funny podcast, host Josh Fox claims the couple have a tumultuous ending that sees Alissa quit her marriage right before Finals Vows.

Though producers are able to coax her into returning, she brutally dumps David, leaving him blindsided and heartbroken.

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“And then during their Final Vows ceremony, Alissa went first,” Fox claimed. “She read out her vows, which were apparently quite brutal, and in them she said how her and David, they have no future outside of the experiment.

“This apparently left David so furious and kind of blindsided that he just threw his vows down on the ground, refused to read them and stormed off set, and that was it, done, the end.”

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