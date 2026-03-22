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Home Entertainment Married at First Sight

MAFS’ Alissa reveals there is ‘a lot of context missing’ with David

“The cracks do start to show.”
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Alissa and David may seem like one of Married At First Sight’s strongest couples but, according to Alissa, that’s just because not all of their relationship is being portrayed on the show.

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Indeed, for several weeks now, cracks have appeared – seemingly out of nowhere – as the couple have sat down on the couch to talk to the experts during the Commitment Ceremonies.

Then, as quickly as they appeared, they’ve been swept under the rug. Alissa explains that’s because viewers aren’t getting the full picture.

“There is a lot of context missing,” she told Chattr. “We’ve had a few ups and downs at this point in the experiment that haven’t been aired, and we’ve had to work through them. Some of the things were challenging that we had to work through, and the cracks do start to show; every relationship has cracks.

MAFS David and Alissa
MAFS’ David and Alissa air their grievances during the Commitment Ceremony – which seemingly come out of nowhere to viewers. (Credit: Nine Network)
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“It won’t make sense to the viewers because there have been storylines missed, big key elements to our relationship.”

While Alissa wouldn’t be drawn on exactly what the couple have been butting heads on, she said she’s always been open about her issues.

“I’ve always been very open about how I’m feeling, and I feel like there could have been times where we could have had better conversations, or maybe he could have spoken up a little bit more, because I’m very open with my communication and what I need and what I want. But you know, no one’s f**king perfect,” she said.

MAFS' Alissa and David
One of the experiment’s strongest couples, is trouble on the horizon for Alissa and David? (Credit: Nine Network)
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The beginning of the end for David and Alissa?

As the experiment heads towards its conclusion, it’s anyone’s guess at this stage who – if anyone! – will go the distance.

While David and Alissa have the potential to last, the couple were rattled during last week’s Homestays after Alissa’s mum put pressure on her to settle down and start a family before it’s too late.

According to the MAFS Funny podcast, host Josh Fox claims the couple have a tumultuous ending that sees Alissa quit her marriage right before Finals Vows.

Though producers are able to coax her into returning, she brutally dumps David, leaving him blindsided and heartbroken.

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“And then during their Final Vows ceremony, Alissa went first,” Fox claimed. “She read out her vows, which were apparently quite brutal, and in them she said how her and David, they have no future outside of the experiment.

“This apparently left David so furious and kind of blindsided that he just threw his vows down on the ground, refused to read them and stormed off set, and that was it, done, the end.”

Profile picture of Carolyn Hiblen
Carolyn Hiblen Writer

Carolyn Hiblen has spent the best part of two decades working in the publishing industry, covering everything from entertainment and celebrity to film, TV, music, books, lifestyle and sport. After beginning her career at FOXTEL magazine, TV WEEK and OK!, she spent several years rubbing shoulders with A-listers in Hollywood (and writing about them for the Daily Mail!) before returning to Sydney and a stint as Entertainment Editor at New Idea. Coming full-circle, she became Deputy Editor and, subsequently, Editor-in-Chief of FOXTEL magazine before going freelance in 2024. When she’s not binge-watching the latest It TV show – or chewing your ear off about it! – Carolyn has her head buried in good book or is listening to music (sometimes even at the same time!).

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