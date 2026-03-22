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Home Entertainment Married at First Sight

MAFS: Bec questions whether Danny is serious about their relationship after Homestays

"I was blindsided."
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Another week, another joke gone horribly wrong. This time it’s Married at First Sight (MAFS) groom Danny who makes an inappropriate comment – about Bec’s cousin – and it throws their relationship off course during Homestays Week in her hometown of Adelaide.

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“He said something about my cousin fancying him,” Bec, 35, tells TV WEEK.

Danny and Bec in a heated conversation at the MAFS dinner party.
What’s really behind Danny’s suave, well-suited exterior? (Credit: Nine Network)

“I really wanted Homestays to be a serious time. Danny seems to deflect from intense, emotional conversations with humour. I wanted him to open up more on-camera, like he does with me off-camera. To make that joke felt like he was making a mockery of our relationship.”

The comment left the account manager confused, especially after what had been an otherwise positive trip to Adelaide. Danny had spent time getting to know Bec’s family and even bonded with her beloved dog, Coco.

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It was also a time when the couple began making serious plans for their future together.

“He said he sees himself living in Adelaide,” she reveals. “He got along with my dog so well – she’s really fearful of men after an abusive relationship I had. He loved Adelaide – we were very much planning on moving there together.”

But those exciting plans quickly unravel once the group reunites for their weekly Dinner Party.

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According to Bec, Danny makes another comment that undermines the progress they made during Homestays.

“Danny said to the group he would feel like a little b**ch if he moved into my house,” Bec recalls. “That was news to me – I was blindsided. We made a plan and that plan was very much instigated by Danny, so I was disheartened by that.”

Now the question remains – will this latest drama push Bec and Danny beyond repair?

You can tune in to Married at First Sight on Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm, and on Sunday at 7pm for the always chaotic Commitment Ceremony’s on Channel Nine and 9Now.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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