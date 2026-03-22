MAFS: Bec questions whether Danny is serious about their relationship after Homestays

Another week, another joke gone horribly wrong. This time it’s Married at First Sight (MAFS) groom Danny who makes an inappropriate comment – about Bec’s cousin – and it throws their relationship off course during Homestays Week in her hometown of Adelaide.
“He said something about my cousin fancying him,” Bec, 35, tells TV WEEK.
“I really wanted Homestays to be a serious time. Danny seems to deflect from intense, emotional conversations with humour. I wanted him to open up more on-camera, like he does with me off-camera. To make that joke felt like he was making a mockery of our relationship.”
The comment left the account manager confused, especially after what had been an otherwise positive trip to Adelaide. Danny had spent time getting to know Bec’s family and even bonded with her beloved dog, Coco.
It was also a time when the couple began making serious plans for their future together.
“He said he sees himself living in Adelaide,” she reveals. “He got along with my dog so well – she’s really fearful of men after an abusive relationship I had. He loved Adelaide – we were very much planning on moving there together.”
But those exciting plans quickly unravel once the group reunites for their weekly Dinner Party.
According to Bec, Danny makes another comment that undermines the progress they made during Homestays.
“Danny said to the group he would feel like a little b**ch if he moved into my house,” Bec recalls. “That was news to me – I was blindsided. We made a plan and that plan was very much instigated by Danny, so I was disheartened by that.”
Now the question remains – will this latest drama push Bec and Danny beyond repair?
You can tune in to Married at First Sight on Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm, and on Sunday at 7pm for the always chaotic Commitment Ceremony’s on Channel Nine and 9Now.