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MAFS’ Alissa reveals the secret mastermind behind this year’s ‘mean girl’ drama

"It was malicious"
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Lucy Croke Profile
MAFS Alissa looking concerned at the dinner party table.
The "receipts" finally fall into Alissa's lap this week.
Nine Network

After weeks of being yelled at by this season’s gang of mean girls on Married at First Sight (MAFS), Alissa is finally biting back. Heading into this week’s Dinner Party armed with phone receipts, Alissa finally has hard proof of what was said about her in a nasty group chat at the beginning of the experiment.

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Ready to confront Bec over her choice remarks, Alissa wants answers. But, in hindsight, Alissa now believes Bec isn’t the person who was truly the root of the problem.

Bec in a red dress at the MAFS dinner party looking at her husband Danny.
Bec must explain her shocking comments. (Credit: Nine Network)

“Gia was behind it all,” Alissa, 33, tells TV WEEK. “Gia wanted to stir the pot. Gia was the one that sent Juliette the screenshots, who then sent them to me. The more I think about it, it was just Gia and Bec getting at each other, Juliette getting involved, and everyone else getting caught up in their drama.”

Nurse and social media manager Alissa reveals the nasty messages from a group chat – which included Gia, Bec and former brides Brook, Rebecca and Mel – weren’t just about her, but also targeted her husband, David.

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“It was utterly disgusting reading what they were saying about me and my husband,” Alissa reveals. “After reading several messages that were screen-grabbed and sent to me, I knew they were all talking appallingly, especially Gia and Bec. It was malicious.”

Alissa from MAFS looking stressed at the dinner party.
Alissa is fed up with the “mean girl” behaviour. (Credit: Nine Network)

Once Alissa and Bec go head-to-head at the Dinner Party, Bec is overcome with remorse. But her husband, Danny, has a very different reaction: shock.

“He had no idea this was going on,” she explains. “I don’t think any of these men really knew what was happening behind the scenes or in these chats. They were all shocked by what they heard.”

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Now that the group chat drama has been bubbling away for most of the experiment, Alissa says she’s been completely drained by it all.

“This has been going on for months,” she says. “At this point I’m just losing it. I’m getting angry. I was getting pushed towards the edge.”

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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