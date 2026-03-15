MAFS’ Alissa reveals the secret mastermind behind this year’s ‘mean girl’ drama

After weeks of being yelled at by this season’s gang of mean girls on Married at First Sight (MAFS), Alissa is finally biting back. Heading into this week’s Dinner Party armed with phone receipts, Alissa finally has hard proof of what was said about her in a nasty group chat at the beginning of the experiment.

Advertisement

Ready to confront Bec over her choice remarks, Alissa wants answers. But, in hindsight, Alissa now believes Bec isn’t the person who was truly the root of the problem.

Bec must explain her shocking comments. (Credit: Nine Network)

“Gia was behind it all,” Alissa, 33, tells TV WEEK. “Gia wanted to stir the pot. Gia was the one that sent Juliette the screenshots, who then sent them to me. The more I think about it, it was just Gia and Bec getting at each other, Juliette getting involved, and everyone else getting caught up in their drama.”

Nurse and social media manager Alissa reveals the nasty messages from a group chat – which included Gia, Bec and former brides Brook, Rebecca and Mel – weren’t just about her, but also targeted her husband, David.

Advertisement

“It was utterly disgusting reading what they were saying about me and my husband,” Alissa reveals. “After reading several messages that were screen-grabbed and sent to me, I knew they were all talking appallingly, especially Gia and Bec. It was malicious.”

Alissa is fed up with the “mean girl” behaviour. (Credit: Nine Network)

Once Alissa and Bec go head-to-head at the Dinner Party, Bec is overcome with remorse. But her husband, Danny, has a very different reaction: shock.

“He had no idea this was going on,” she explains. “I don’t think any of these men really knew what was happening behind the scenes or in these chats. They were all shocked by what they heard.”

Advertisement

Now that the group chat drama has been bubbling away for most of the experiment, Alissa says she’s been completely drained by it all.

“This has been going on for months,” she says. “At this point I’m just losing it. I’m getting angry. I was getting pushed towards the edge.”

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.