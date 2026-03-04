MAFS: We asked Alissa for proof that Bec was digging dirt on her

When Married at First Sight bride Bec is confronted with claims she has been digging into Alissa’s past, she’s quick to shut the accusations down – demanding “receipts” and proof before she’ll consider adding Alissa and David as another stop on her ongoing apology tour.

So at Bec’s request, we went straight to the source.

Bec has a lot of explaining to do. (Credit: CH9)

TV WEEK asked Alissa whether there is any real evidence that Bec had been contacting mutual friends in Adelaide to gather information about her – a claim that has fuelled tension between the brides during the experiments Friends and Family Week.

“So I haven’t personally seen the evidence,” Alissa, 33, tells. “I guess if there’s no receipts, if it’s just talk, it’s hard to know. But we do get receipts later on.

“There were receipts saying nasty things like that I’m still in love with my ex. It’s not nice talk.”

Alissa says the allegations shook Bec who was already in the dog house after week’s of poor behaviour at Dinner Party’s and being exposed for sending offensive private messages about Alissa that had been shown to the group. Things only go from bad to worse when Alissa gets her hands on the screenshots herself.

“She never wanted me to see these receipts,” she explains. “I didn’t realise how bad they were and she is very remorseful. She was mortified that I had read them and if she could take it back, she would.”

As always, David and Alissa are a united front at the DInner Party. (Credit: CH9)

Whether Bec’s apologies are coming from true remorse – or simply because the messages were exposed – remains to be seen.

But despite the tension surrounding the claims, Alissa says she was proud of the way she and husband David handled the confrontation at this week’s explosive Dinner Party.

“There was no yelling, no screaming,” Alissa recalls. “We did it in a very mature way.

“I think we could all learn something from that and do better.”

