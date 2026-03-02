We found THAT video of MAFS’ Joel playing the drums – and now we have the ick too!

A preview for Monday night’s episode of Married At First Sight teased “shocking footage” Intruder bride Juliette Fava was shown of her new husband Joel Moses.

After revealing that said footage had “icked” her out, we just had to find it. And find it we did!

In the YouTube clip, the model and aspiring drummer is seen sitting at a drum kit in his home, playing along to Fountains of Wayne’s 2003 hit song “Stacy’s Mom”. But instead of using traditional drumsticks, he’s playing with s*x toys!

Warning: Contains graphic content!

Things have gone from bad to worse for Married At First Sight Intruders Joel and Juliette, following their Commitment Ceremony revelations. (Credit: Nine Network)

Yes, you read that right: Joel is armed with two d***os – one black and one white.

“I lost my drumsticks, so I asked Stacy’s Mom if I could use hers,” he captioned the video, shared with his 80 subscribers. The video itself is titled, “Fountains of Wayne – Stacy’s Mom ft. Interracial D***os.”

Juliette’s shock discovery

After moving in together that morning, Juliette and Joel were relaxing on the bed together when she decided to address the elephant in the room.

“A video popped up of you that my friend sent me,” she told her husband. “You playing the drums with d***os.”

“And that bothers you?” Joel asked, laughing. “It was a bit weird, I will say,” Juliette responded.

While Joel insisted it was just a bit of “harmless humour”, saying he was just having “a bit of fun”, it was clear that Juliette found it anything but funny.

“I just don’t think that’s, like, a classy act to be posting on YouTube,” she said. “I just think we’re completely different people.”

Speaking to the cameras, she admitted she was feeling “icked out” by her husband’s theatrics – which mimicked his ‘performance’ during his wedding speech.

“I just can’t help feeling embarrassed,” she said. “That’s kind of pushed me over the edge of whether or not I find Joel attractive, because it was so theatrical and performative, and that’s what I saw at our wedding.

“I think I was right about him all along. And now I’m icked out! I’m so icked out.”

Calling out her husband on his behaviour, Juliette admitted, “I just can’t help feeling embarrassed.” (Credit: Nine Network)

As the couple attempted to get to the root of the issue, Juliette was blunt as she explained that Joel just isn’t the kind of person she would “usually hang out with”.

She added that she was “embarrassed” that her friends had to see such a video of her husband. And, ultimately, it’s only pushed her “further and further away” from him.

“Today has taken a turn for the worse,” Joel told the camera. “It’s been a dramatic turn of events between me and Juliette. After last night’s Commitment Ceremony, we seemed like we were aligned, but today she blew up at me over my drumming video.

“She’s definitely hitting me below the belt. It’s just a joke. It’s slapstick comedy, that’s what the video is.”

And things only get worse from there, as the pair take aim at each other during their first Intimacy challenge.

The couple’s marriage got off to a bad start, due to Joel’s “theatrical and performative” wedding reception speech. (Credit: Nine Network)

Wedding day theatrics

Ever since their wedding, things have been a little strained between Joel, 31, and Juliette, 27.

With his huge personality and quirky nature – including an oddly close relationship with his mother and dependency on a childhood teddy bear – Juliette was struggling with her attraction to her husband. Or rather, lack thereof.

Taking to the couch for their first Commitment Ceremony on Sunday night, Juliette opened up to the experts about her concerns.

For Juliette, the drumming video was the last straw, pushing her further away from her husband. “I’m so icked out,” she said. (Credit: Nine Network)

“I’m trying to find anything. Any good signs, really,” she admitted. “Because, if I wasn’t part of this experiment, and I had just met Joel out, I wouldn’t be proceeding.”

Joel insisted that things were heading in a “positive direction”, but his bride clearly didn’t agree if her facial expression was anything to go by!

“I’m patiently waiting for her to grow that attraction to warm to me,” Joel said. “I’m waiting. Take as long as you need, babe.”

“Shocked, blindsided and upset” by his wife’s latest comments, is there any saving this relationship?

