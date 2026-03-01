MAFS’ Bec breaks down amid fresh Dinner Party accusations

It’s Family and Friends Week on Married at First Sight and, while a heartfelt visit from Bec’s loved ones should have been a turning point, it’s quickly overshadowed by yet another explosive Dinner Party.

This time at the table, rumours swirl that Bec has been digging into Alissa’s past – and the accusations threaten to blow up any chance of redemption.

Alissa wants answers, and she’s not backing down. (Credit: CH9)

“If I wanted to find out about Alissa, I’ve got enough friends in Adelaide where I could find that information,” Bec, 35, tells TV WEEK. “It’s just completely untrue.”

The fresh claims come hot on the heels of last week’s bombshell Dinner Party, at which Bec’s private group-chat messages were exposed in front of the entire table.

Just as she attempts to steady the ship, an alleged mutual friend from Adelaide surfaces, claiming Bec had been trying to get dirt on Alissa behind the scenes.

“Why would I go to a Dinner Party to apologise to everyone if I’m walking around trying to find information?” Bec fires back. “I would like to challenge the person who I was apparently contacting to come forward and let’s have a conversation about it.”

Despite Bec’s firm denial, tensions escalate when Alissa’s husband David confronts her directly – and it’s clear not everyone is convinced.

David isn’t convinced by Bec’s denials. (Credit: CH9)

“It’s not at all a bother to me that David came up and wanted to have a conversation,” Bec says. “The content of that conversation was absolute bollocks, but I applaud him for coming to speak to me.”

Behind the bravado, however, the relentless pressure has taken its toll on the socialite, as she contemplates walking away from the experiment entirely.

“I was not in a good mental state,” Bec admits. “MAFS is mental and emotional warfare. I said to [her husband] Danny: ‘I can’t do this. I’ve got this beautiful group of people at home that love and support each other. That’s not this group. I’m hurting people without meaning to. It doesn’t align with who I am at my core. I might have to go.’”

Now on an apology tour, Bec is attempting to repair the damage she’s done.

But, in a MAFS season where grudges linger and receipts never disappear, is forgiveness even possible?

