After MAFS Drama, Olivia Frazer has tied the knot for real & officially found her happy ending

Married At First Sight (MAFS) star Olivia Frazer is officially married — for real this time!

The 2021 MAFS star took to Instagram to share the happy news, revealing that she’d tied the knot with her fiancé Greg Rutherford in a super intimate ceremony in her mum’s living room before hosting their engagement party.

“Before our engagement party we decided to smash out the legal stuff and get married super low key in my mum’s living room,” Olivia wrote.



“Aussie celebrations may be done so now bring on the big English celebrations in July.”

In the comments, dozens of Olivia’s MAFS co-stars have shared their congratulations.

“Love this! Big congratulations to the both of you,” Liam Cooper from season eight wrote.

“Congratulations,” Added 2022 bride Selina Chhaur.

“Congratulations girl,” wrote 2021 star Booka Nile. “You look so happy”.

Greg, Olivia and her beloved dog Stella at the engagement party. (Image: Instagram)

Olivia and Greg first met on Hinge while she was still living in Australia, with plans to head to the UK. They hit it off instantly and it wasn’t long before the reality star hard launched their romance in October 2025.

The couple went from strength to strength as Olivia moved overseas.

Olivia and Greg got engaged in December 2025.

“You could say we are excited,” Olivia wrote on Instagram.

Olivia and Greg got engaged in December 2025. (Image: Instagram)

Olivia appeared on season nine of MAFS where she was paired up with Jackson Lonie. While they dated for a while after the show, they eventually called it quits.

She is one of the most controversial figures on the show due to her feud with fellow bride Domenica Calarco. Since her appearance on MAFS, Olivia has been outspoken about the shocking online hate she’s received — and continues to receive — from people online.

No matter what your thoughts were about her during her time on MAFS, we can all agree that it’s wonderful that she’s found love.

