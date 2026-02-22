MAFS’ Mean girls face a brutal reality check at Sunday’s Commitment Ceremony

On Wednesday, audiences watched with their mouths agape as the most unruly, explosive Dinner Party in Married At First Sight (MAFS) history unfolded.

From Brook’s insults to Alissa and Stella, to Gia laughing and Bec slamming her hand against the table, the country was shocked by not only the decorum of the MAFS contestants but how the grizzly scenes were even allowed to go to air.

But now, as the Sunday night Commitment Ceremony goes to air, the MAFS mean girls have to face the expert’s opinion — and they’re not impressed.

First on the couch was Alissa and David. Visibly upset, Alissa shared her disappointment with the treatment she received at the dinner party.

“I’m just pretty disgusted,” she told the experts.

“It was toxic behaviour. Last night was really hurtful like really disgusting, disrespectful behaviour and I am just gutted.”

David and Alissa were praised by the experts for the way they handled themselves at the dinner party. (Image: Nine)

While Brook was seemingly unimpressed by what Alissa had to say on the couch, Gia paid an apology to the entire group.

“Yesterday my behaviour was not okay,” she said. “I especially want to focus on Alissa and David though because I came at you and I didn’t have enough information to go off. I really want you to know that I am genuinely sorry.”

Scott and Gia remain a united front. (Image: Nine)

Speaking to TV WEEK, Gia says that her behaviour stemmed from being in a weird spot socially with the other women in the experiment.

“We probably we did go a bit hard on her,” Gia explains.

“Looking back now I think we did go a bit hard on her that night but you know we would try. Like I just started being friends with Bec, and Brooke was friends with Bec already, so I was in this weird moment of like ‘okay I’ve just heard all this stuff about you’ from Bec.”

Gia felt like she was in a strange place with Bec and Brook. (Image: Nine)

Gia says that she was trying to become friends with Bec and decided to “go hard” to support her.

“And that’s what we did and now I look at it and I’m like oh that was probably not a good idea,” Gia continued.

“We definitely had moments that we were a little bit mean girl and we probably should have reigned it in a bit.”

Brook tried to take accountability but couldn’t handle the expert’s opinion. (Image: Nine)

While Brook went on to give an apology when it was her turn on the couch, it wasn’t received as well as Gia’s — especially after she left the Commitment Ceremony half way through, leaving Chris alone on the couch.

“She’s avoiding consequences,” Mel whispered to Alessandra.

“It invalidates the entire apology and accountability,” Alessandra replied. “True colours.”

After watching the Dinner Party air last Wednesday, Brook took to Instagram to share another apology.

“Last night and the past few episodes of Married At First Sight was an extremely difficult watch,” she wrote.

“What you saw last night was the worst version of myself, and unfortunately Alissa and Stella were on the receiving end of that. I want to firstly, sincerely apologise to Alissa and Stella for my words and the hurt that I have caused. My actions were appalling and not at all a reflection of the kindness and respect that you both deserve and I hope in time you can forgive me. I am truly sorry.”

Brook also apologised to the other couples in the experiment and emphasised that bullying should “never be condoned”.

“This Dinner Party was filmed in August last year, and since then, I have had time to reflect and learn from my actions,” she continued in the statement.

“This behaviour is not a reflection of who I am at my core, and I hope that Australia will one day see this. I know trust is rebuilt through actions, not just words, and I will continue doing the work to be better. I’m looking forward to moving on with my life with more kindness and hope that those watching will choose to do the same.

Today, Brook is now engaged to her ex, Harry, and pregnant.

While her behaviour on the show may have been awful, it’s important to remember that she is a real person with feelings and there is no excuse for sending online hate and vitriol to anyone.

You can watch Married At First Sight on Nine or 9Now.

