MAFS EXCLUSIVE: ‘There’s no excuse for my behaviour’: Brook breaks her silence on THAT dinner party

She’s become the overnight villain of Married At First Sight this year.

But Brook Crompton says there’s way more to her story than what is currently playing out on our screens.

Here, the controversial bride, 27, answers all your burning questions.

Ok, first of all. What actually happened when you flew back home during intimacy week?

“So I actually stayed on the experiment a lot longer than they’re making out. I stayed all through intimacy week and then on the Sunday, the Sunday before the second dinner party, it was actually Chris who was like, ‘Stuff this! I don’t want to be left heartbroken at the commitment ceremony – I’m going home.’ So he actually booked a flight to go home. But for some reason he never made it on that flight. But I ended up going home. I was so done by that point.

“A couple of crazy incidents happened behind the scenes and I was actually scared for my safety.

“And then early that week, while I was back on the Gold Coast, the producers called me back and begged me to come back and to finish, what they called, my ‘love story’. And I was like, ‘Definitely not.’ And that’s when they told me that they could even get rid of Chris and find me a new husband! I said ‘No’ again but they kept begging me to come back, they said they could keep me in a separate room as Chris. They just wanted me to fake it until after the retreat.”

Brook answers all of your burning questions for Woman’s Day. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

But you eventually did return. And that dinner party was a lot – what actually happened?

“Look, I completely cop to my behaviour. There was no excuse for how I behaved. But you have to understand what it’s like being in that environment. You’ve got people egging you on, producers egging you on. I was told I wasn’t allowed to talk to Stella one on one, I could only do it in a group setting. Even before I came back, producers were like, ‘Don’t come back for Chris – we know you don’t like him.’

“On the night of the dinner party, before I walked in, I was in a car for like four hours. I drank two bottles of champagne.

“You get drunk on the drama, we were all feeling it. But I really did come across as a cow. I was a cow. I completely admit it.”

Brook arrives to stir the pot. (Credit: Nine Network)

Why were you coming for Stella and Alissa so much?

“There was a whole session between Stella and I that was never shown. I had heard through multiple people that Stella was saying things behind my back. Producers were telling me that she was saying things behind my back. An executive even pulled me aside to say, ‘Stella was lying about you and we all know it, so go for her with the girls around you.’

“Production said ‘Jump, and I said ‘how high?’. Am I an idiot for listening? Yes!

“But we’re all so fine now. I apologised to everybody for my behaviour at the dinner party at the commitment ceremony – which I’m sure they won’t show – and I sent a text to Stella apologising later. She was like, ‘Oh babe, it’s so fine.'”

Brook and Stella have a heated argument at the second dinner party (Credit: Nine Network)

There’s been a lot of speculation around the timing of you getting back with your ex and your pregnancy. Were you actually seeing Harry while you were in the experiment?

“It’s all so laughable. None of it is true.

“I think Chris is planting stories because he can’t fathom that a girl wouldn’t go for him.”

Did you and Chris ever stand a chance?

“I wanted to leave in the first week. I would never normally be with someone who speaks about women like that. But producers just kept saying, ‘Give it another chance. Give it another chance’. I found Chris to be quite obsessive. I remember even the producers were like, ‘He’s not picking up that you’re not into it.'”

Brook was married to Chris Neild on the reality TV experiment. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Where do you stand with Chris now?

“I haven’t spoken to him. He’s on blocked. However, I’ve heard he’s just moved around the corner from me. And he doesn’t know anyone on the Gold Coast. That is weird!!”

Brook has reunited with her ex Harry and is now pregnant and engaged. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

