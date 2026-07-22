MAFS star Stella Mickunaite defends ex-fiancé Filip Gregov after brutal backlash over their split

Married At First Sight (MAFS) star Stella Mickunaite has come to the defence of her ex-fiancé Filip Gregov after his statement about their break up received negative backlash online.

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Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 2026 MAFS groom made a brief statement.

“First of all, I wanted to say thanks to everyone that has reach [sic] out for support during this tough time. If I haven’t been able to get back to you, I just wanted to let you know, thank you,” he wrote.

“I initially chose not to comment publicly because I didn’t want to contribute to online negativity. All I want to say is, I’m not going to debate our relationship on social media. I respect what we shared, wish Stella the best, and I’m moving forward with peace and gratitude.”

However, with Filip’s statement coming after Stella claimed that he broke up with her over the phone after an eight month engagement, the comment section of Filip’s post turned nasty. It wasn’t long before Stella commented in his defence.

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“Guys, this really needs to stop,” she began.

“Whatever assumptions are being made online, the reality is that this is someone I genuinely believed I was going to spend my life with. Seeing so much hate directed at another human being is heart breaking.”

Stella asserted that just because they broke up, it doesn’t mean that either one of them are “villains”.

We were two people trying to navigate something incredibly difficult, and call me delulu but break ups do hurt on either sides. I don’t think I’m the only one hurting here so seeing this is actually making me sick. Yes it came as a blindsided decision, but at the end of the day , YOU DONT have to choose sides!!!!

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“Please just choose kindness. Neither of us deserves abuse.”

Filip and Stella got engaged after meeting on Married At First Sight. (Image: MAFS / Nine)

Whispers of Filip and Stella’s break up first began circulating on Monday after Stella made a cryptic post on Instagram in which she alluded to “mistakes” and “regrets”. Then, on Wednesday, she confirmed the news in an Instagram Story.

“I never imagined I’d be writing something like this, but I feel it’s important to share my truth,” she wrote.

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“Filip ended our relationship. While he had clearly been processing that decision for some time, I genuinely believed we were working towards the same future. I was completely blindsided.”

Stella clarified that she had been in the process of moving to Melbourne but was wrapping up things with her business before making the shift. She claims that while she was getting her ducks in a row, she received a phone call from Filip breaking off their relationship.

“I received a phone call ending out relationship,” the statement continued.

“I am heartbroken, deeply saddened and, if I’m honest, incredibly embarrassed that something I believed in so wholeheartedly didn’t work out the way I had hoped.”

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Stella’s Instagram statement about her break up. (Image: Stella Mickunaite / Instagram)

Since the split went public, many of their MAFS co-stars have taken to the comments with words of support for the former couple.

While fans have been quick to speculate on what led to the end of their engagement, both Stella and Filip have made it clear they do not want the situation to become a source of online hostility.

For now, both former fiancés appear to be focusing on moving forward separately, while asking fans to respect their privacy during the difficult time.

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