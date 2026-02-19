‘I am deeply sorry’: MAFS’ Brook Crompton makes an official apology following “mean girls” dinner party

Following Married At First Sight‘s explosive dinner party on Wednesday night, Brook Crompton has made a heartfelt apology to social media, saying she should have never have acted in the way she did.
“What you saw last night was the worst version of myself. and unfortunately Alissa and Stella were on the receiving end of that,” Brook wrote in a statement released to her Instagram account.
Addressing Alissa and Stella directly, she wrote: “My actions were appalling and not at all a reflection of the kindness and respect that you both deserve and I hope in time you can forgive me. I’m truly sorry.”
She continued: “To other couples in the experiment and audience who had to witness my behaviour, I am deeply sorry. Bullying should never be condoned and I am extremely embarrassed by the way that I acted.”
She concluded the statement by writing, “This behaviour is not a reflection of who I am at my core and I hope that Australia will one day see this….I’m looking forward to moving on with my life with more kindness and hope that those watching will choose to do the same.”
It comes after the controversial social experiment has received massive backlash from fans over night, with many viewers labelling Brook and Gia as “bullies” and “mean girls” for their relentless torment towards fellow castmates Stella Mickunaite and Alissa Fay.
“God, it’s like being back in high school. I’m sick to my stomach,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.
“I’m seriously getting PTSD as I’ve been bullied before this should not be allowed!” another exclaimed.
Other fans took aim at production, who, according to them, shouldn’t have continued filming as the behaviour worsened throughout the night.
“At what point are the producers held to account for allowing a hostile environment?,” one irate fan questioned, while another asked: “Can the producers like step in and do something? Oh wait no of course not, they never do.”