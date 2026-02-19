‘I am deeply sorry’: MAFS’ Brook Crompton makes an official apology following “mean girls” dinner party

Following Married At First Sight‘s explosive dinner party on Wednesday night, Brook Crompton has made a heartfelt apology to social media, saying she should have never have acted in the way she did.

Advertisement

“What you saw last night was the worst version of myself. and unfortunately Alissa and Stella were on the receiving end of that,” Brook wrote in a statement released to her Instagram account.

Addressing Alissa and Stella directly, she wrote: “My actions were appalling and not at all a reflection of the kindness and respect that you both deserve and I hope in time you can forgive me. I’m truly sorry.”

She continued: “To other couples in the experiment and audience who had to witness my behaviour, I am deeply sorry. Bullying should never be condoned and I am extremely embarrassed by the way that I acted.”

She concluded the statement by writing, “This behaviour is not a reflection of who I am at my core and I hope that Australia will one day see this….I’m looking forward to moving on with my life with more kindness and hope that those watching will choose to do the same.”

Advertisement

It comes after the controversial social experiment has received massive backlash from fans over night, with many viewers labelling Brook and Gia as “bullies” and “mean girls” for their relentless torment towards fellow castmates Stella Mickunaite and Alissa Fay.

“God, it’s like being back in high school. I’m sick to my stomach,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“I’m seriously getting PTSD as I’ve been bullied before this should not be allowed!” another exclaimed.

Brook, Gia and Bec were dubbed the “mean girls” during Wednesday night’s dinner party (Credit: 9 Network)

Advertisement

Other fans took aim at production, who, according to them, shouldn’t have continued filming as the behaviour worsened throughout the night.

“At what point are the producers held to account for allowing a hostile environment?,” one irate fan questioned, while another asked: “Can the producers like step in and do something? Oh wait no of course not, they never do.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.