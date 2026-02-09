Are MAFS’ Stella and Filip still together?

From the moment Married At First Sight bride Stella Mickunaite revved onto our screens on her motorcycle, it was clear that there’s more than meets the eye to this gorgeous brunette.

Having relocated to Australia from Lithuania at the age of 23, the 32-year-old beauty therapist, who lives in Sydney, NSW, is fiercely independent, headstrong and confident. And quite possibly the perfect match for groom Filip Gregov.

Hailing from Croatia himself, the 38-year-old chippie from Victoria – who moved to Australia with his family when he was just one – clearly shares a lot of similarities with his bride.

Married At First Sight bride Stella Mickunaite burst onto our screens on a motorbike, oozing confidence and sass! (Credit: Nine Network) (Credit: Nine Network)

Kindness, discipline and great family values are among the top attributes Stella is looking for in a partner – all traits Filip appears to have in droves.

Aside from his carpentry job, his “passion project” is his online personal development coaching, which is tailored to people in construction.

“There’s a mental health crisis and there’s kind of like a generation of men that aren’t looking after their health, their nutrition, their lifestyle, and I just tackle the root of that,” he explains.

“Knowing that you’re making a difference, I love it.”

Just two years ago, however, Filip admits it was a very different story, as he was deep in the depths of his party boy days.

Filip tells the experts he’s looking for someone who’s into fitness, disciplined, family oriented and “someone who can think for themselves”. Sounds familiar…

“I genuinely want to find the love of my life,” he says.

Filip Gregov appeared to be Stella’s perfect matcn on paper – but will it translate? (Credit: Nine Network) (Credit: Nine Network)

The morning of the wedding, as Stella gets ready with her bridesmaids, bestie Leila reveals she’s “going to be tough” on her groom. “I know you will!” Stella says with a laugh. And it’s only a matter of time before that protective ‘Mama Bear’ makes good of her promise.

And it starts immediately! Having walked down the aisle and taken her seat, Leila starts firing off questions for the nervous groom, who’s anxiously waiting for his bride to appear.

“Oh excuse me. I just need to know your star sign,” she begins, to which he replies Cancer. “Excellent! The stars are aligned,” she confirms.

“Now, number crunching: do you know your life path?” she continues.

“I actually do,” he nods. “Number nine.”

“Great! I approve,” Leila declares, to much laughter.

A nervous, giggly Stella hides her face behind her bouquet as she approaches her groom, but once she removes them, both look pretty happy with the match.

Bonding over their love of rising early and hitting the gym, it’s tick, tick, tick for Filip!

Crying through her vows, Stella shares how coming to Australia on her own shaped her as she laid it all on the line. Not only did it resonate with Filip, but with his parents, too.

While Stella was candid and open in her vows, Filip’s apparent self-promotion in his causes a stir among Stella’s friends.

“I’ve lived a full life – I’ve partied and played,” he says. “But two years ago I had an epiphany, I had a midlife crisis and I realised that if I do the absolute opposite to everything I was doing at this point in my life, that things would get better. And they did.

“I’m a carpenter, but I’m also an online health coach, a YouTuber, an annoying morning person that hasn’t had a sip of alcohol in two years and hasn’t missed a single workout in three years.”

As he’s reeling off his extracurriculars, Stella’s friend Joe isn’t looking impressed.

While their wedding got off without a hitch, the same can’t be said for the reception, as Stella’s friends grilled the groom! (Credit: Nine Network)

“The vows were amazing,” Stella says, clearly unperturbed – for now. “There is potential.”

Sweeping her off her feet, Filip carries his blushing bride out of the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Joe’s telling the camera he’s “getting funny vibes” about the groom.

“There’s something that’s not really gelling with me,” he says. “He was really emphasising about his YouTube and his online thing. Isn’t that something you would mention in private? Nup, it’s not a vibe.

“Is he here really for true love? Is he here to elevate his platform? I’m hoping I’m wrong, but the vibes that I’m getting from him, I’m waving the red flag.”

While Stella is “on cloud nine”, getting to know her groom at their reception, Joe is getting more and more worked up over Filip’s vows – and he’s not afraid who knows about it!

After ranting to his tablemates, who only stir him up more with their agreeance, he takes it upon himself to confront Filip’s friends, pulling up a chair to air his grievances.

Immediately, he launches into his “red flags” about his YouTube promotion.

The couple may only have eyes for each other, but will their loved ones’ interference ruin a good thing? (Credit: Nine Network)

His mates attempt to defend Filip, says his passion should be revered, not criticised.

“I just didn’t really get the answers I wanted, for Stella,” he says. “I think there’s an agenda.”

And things are only amplified when another friend of Stella’s take the mic and explains a tradition they have in Lithuania to toast to the happy couple – which includes taking a shot of vodka. It’s immediately clear that Filip is uncomfortable.

“I’m not doing it,” he declares. “I don’t drink, that’s it, I just don’t do that. And the reason why I don’t do it is because I tell people not to do it.”

As Stella sits there looking deflated and a bit upset at the slight, Filip’s own friends urge him to do it for her.

“If it was me personally, would I have had a drink? Yes, I would’ve. But that’s just me,” Laurence says.

Stella’s friends are none too happy that he won’t partake in the tradition, clearly taking offence.

Still, he holds strong, explaining his reasoning to his bride, who actually seems to understand and respect his decision. “No, look, I respect. I respect it,” Stella insists.

It doesn’t sit well with Leila, however, who admits to having some concerns.

Joe and the bridesmaids take Stella aside to see how she’s feeling – and to let them know Filip’s vows raised some serious red flags.

And the more they speak, the more Stella seems to be influenced by their opinion.

“It was a bit sobering, but again, it’s a good thing,” Stella admitted of her friends’ feedback about the red flags they noticed in Filip’s vows. (Credit: Nine Network) (Credit: Nine Network)

“I really appreciate them giving that feedback, I’ll definitely take it on,” she says. “Because I know that they’re looking out for me.

“It was a bit sobering, but again, it’s a good thing – I can’t be up in the clouds the whole time.”

But it doesn’t end there. Leila then takes Filip aside and gives him the grilling of all grillings! Straight off the bad, she asks if he’s there “for the right reasons”.

“The fact that you’ve come here and made mention of your beautiful online business and how big your presence is online … Stella didn’t come here and talk to you about her business. She’s come in and poured her heart out,” she says, as Filip tries to interrupt.

“This is part of my story, why I changed as a person,” he attempts to explain. “I’m very proud of it.”

It’s not good enough for Leila, though, and the two start bickering awkwardly. Filip insists his “intensions are pure”, but Leila flat out tells him she “doesn’t care” about his business and his story.

“Just breathe,” she patronises him. “You’re getting really worked up, I can feel it. I can feel your energy – you are agitated.”

Eventually agreeing to disagree, Leila walks away, clearly not satisfied with the conversation. “I still have my guard up,” she admits. “We’re not going to have one conversation and he’s in the clear. You can’t just get me that quick.”

Can Filip win over his new wife and her friends? Only time will tell!

Are MAFS’ Stella and Filip still together?

Sitting down together for a chat with Today Extra, newlyweds Stella and Filip appeared happy and at ease with one another as Filip sat with his arm around his wife’s shoulders.

Addressing her friends’ actions towards her groom at their wedding, Stella insisted she was oblivious to what was happening.

“I didn’t clock anything that would tickle me in the wrong way,” she said.

Added Filip, “It [my YouTube channel] was a two-second comment. Little did I know there was a lot of simmering and cooking in the background.”

Whether that means they’re still together or not, only time will tell, so keep watching for updates!

