MAFS Scott McCristal says MAFS is ‘Different’ after appearing on three other reality shows

For many Married At First Sight contestants, applying to the show is a one-off, a big, risky decision after years of unsuccessful dating. For others, it’s not the first time they’ve dabbed with reality television.

For MAFS 2026 groom Scott McCristal, the experiment is his fourth time dabbling with reality television. The business owner has appeared on Channel 10’s Blind Dates in 2018, Channel Seven’s Holy Moly in 2021 and Million Dollar Island in 2023.

Scott was all smiles on his wedding day. (Image: Nine)

Speaking to Confidential before his Blind Date appearance, Scott revealed that his dream would be to do “TV and movies.”

“It’s the most fun thing to do. Tradie work, I walk in and think ‘this is not for me’ with people smoking, drinking Red Bull, and swearing and complaining about life,” he said at the time. Naturally, his dreams of the spotlight had fans wondering whether he truly wanted to find love on MAFS, or whether applying to his fourth reality show was yet another step in the showbiz direction.

Well, according to Scott, MAFS is a whole other kettle of fish — and he doesn’t care what people think of him.

“It’s just funny, because obviously everyone just talks about what they’ve seen in the past. This was a long time ago I did these so-called reality shows, and to be honest, they were just fun games,” he told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“It’s not like I was going out dating someone. It’s completely different things, so I don’t really care what anyone says.

“Everything I do, I do because I enjoy it, I think there’s an opportunity, or I could find my forever partner. There’s always something positive in it. So, for anyone who may say something bad, I think they’re either just jealous or they wish they were in my shoes.”

Scott and Gia on their MAFS wedding day. (Image: Nine)

On MAFS 2026, Scott tied the knot with Gia Fleur. The pair seemed to connect at the wedding. How’s their relationship fairing after their big day? We’ll have to wait and see.

You can tune into MAFS on Channel Nine or 9Now.

