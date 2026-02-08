MAFS EXCLUSIVE: Bec blindsided as Danny is caught out uttering a very flirty comment to Gia during a boozy night out!

She sensationally accused her husband Danny of eyeing off a striking runner during their honeymoon in Fiji.

But it seems Bec may have to keep an eye on a woman closer to home, with reports that Danny has been accused of making a flirty comment to MAFS “villain” this season, Gia!

Bec and Dan hit a rough patch early on during their honeymoon. (Credit: MATRIX)

DANNY CAUGHT OUT

The setback for the couple reportedly began not long after they returned from their disastrous Fijian getaway – around two weeks into the experiment – when a handful of the cast, including Danny, 34, Bec and Gia, both 35, were enjoying a raucous evening at Sydney’s Bondi Icebergs during a break in filming.

That’s when, out of earshot from Bec, a cosy conversation between Danny and Gia took a turn.

“Danny and Gia were sitting next to each other, and Danny turned to Gia and told her that she was more his type than Bec,” an insider spills to Woman’s Day.

Relishing the information, Gia, who is locked in a serious feud with Bec throughout the season, then chose to bring it up during an explosive dinner party, and all hell broke loose.

Gia, who is married to Scott in the experiment, is said to bring up Danny’s comments in an upcoming dinner party. (Credit: MATRIX)

“Bec is destroyed,” says the spy. “Not only is it Danny, who she feels a genuine spark for, but it’s Gia, who she genuinely dislikes at this point.”

During that same dinner party, Gia is said to drive the wedge in even further, telling people that Danny’s “eyes were burning into her the entire time”.

“Gia was telling people that whenever she looked over at Danny, he was staring right back at her.”

Danny, we hear, denies any wrongdoing – and the Icebergs comment is said to become a major sticking point for him and Bec throughout the rest of the experiment.

NEW RULES

While the cast’s wild evening at Icebergs generates a lot of drama this season, we hear it caused a lot of tension behind the scenes, too, with producers having to enforce strict curfews and even drug testing after they were sprung!

