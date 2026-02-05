MAFS’ Bec spills on her honeymoon hell: ‘It was crushing’

Married at First Sight participants Bec and Danny’s once-promising romance has screeched to a dramatic halt, after their tropical honeymoon was rocked by an honesty box – and a mystery woman with “big jugs”.

Advertisement

“We were on the honeymoon, and it was all great, but there was this girl who ends up being the photographer at a wedding at the next hotel over,” Bec, 35, tells TV WEEK. “I had just seen Daniel the whole day – every time she walked somewhere, he would stare at her. She ran past in her bikini with those big jugs bopping up and down, and he was doing triple takes. He denies it to this day and was furious at me for bringing it up.”

Bec says Danny’s poolside behaviour was not respectful for a new husband. (Credit: CH9)

For account manager Bec – who has spent the past few years transforming her life and finally feeling confident in her own skin after losing 20kg – the moment was a devastating blow, and one she saw as deeply disrespectful given they were newly married.

“I walked into MAFS and this wedding, and I took it really seriously and I was really loving myself,” the Adelaide socialite explains. “It crushed me because I really wanted it to work. I’m here giving a hundred percent and not here looking at other men.”

Advertisement

Just when Bec thought things couldn’t get worse, the experts delivered the infamous honesty box to the couple’s dinner table while holidaying at Yatule Resort & Spa in Fiji – a turning point that would change everything.

British businessman Danny, 34, was faced with Bec’s question card: Do you feel any sexual chemistry with me? His response left her blindsided – especially considering the couple had been intimate the night before.

These smiles were short-lived for the newlyweds! (Credit: CH9)

Advertisement

“He instantly, without even giving me a chance, said, ‘No, I’m not attracted to you,’” Bec recalls. “It sort of made me hate myself a little bit. I blamed myself for not being pretty enough. It’s really hard as a woman to hear that and come back from that.”

For the banter-filled pair who appeared to be getting along so well just days earlier, the honeymoon glow has well and truly worn off.

So, after bruised egos, broken confidence and brutal honesty, is there any hope left for Bec and Danny – or was their marriage doomed from the moment the honesty box was opened?

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.