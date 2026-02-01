Why MAFS star Bec Zacharia cancelled her real wedding before appearing on the reality show

Before Married at First Sight, Bec Zacharia had her dream wedding mapped out with the man she thought was her perfect partner. But, four months before the big day, the fairytale unravelled – and Bec made the heartbreaking call to walk away.

“I was engaged to a lovely Englishman,” the 35-year-old tells TV WEEK. “But, unfortunately, I just didn’t have those feelings back. I realised that if we got married, we’d get divorced. I thought it was better off not wasting my mother and father’s money on a wedding.”

Despite the emotional fallout, the account manager says she didn’t hesitate when it came time to say “I do” – to a complete stranger.

“Leaving him was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she recalls. “But I want love and to find my person. So I wasn’t nervous at all.”

A jet-setting socialite, twice named Adelaide’s most eligible bachelorette, Bec comes from a prominent Greek family. Her father, nightclub owner Lee Zacharia, even made Cleo magazine’s Most Eligible Bachelors list back in 1988.

Bec is proud of her family heritage. (Credit: Instagram)

“My father was a bit of a lothario,” she laughs. “My grandmother was on the Merit Commission; my grandfather was the first Greek doctor in Adelaide. Since I can remember, I’ve been going to the polo, the races and these events, which got me on this list of singles. I think it’s quite embarrassing though.”

Since first featuring on the bachelorette list more than a decade ago, Bec’s life has changed dramatically – including a major health transformation.

“I lost 26 kilos,” she reveals. “Health and fitness is really important to me. Coming into MAFS, I felt the best I’d ever felt and, since then I’ve become even stronger and I’m just so happy for myself.”

Bec’s a familiar face on Adelaide’s social circuit. (Credit: Instagram)

As Bec walks down the aisle this week and jets off on a luxury honeymoon with her new husband, she offers a cheeky preview of what viewers can expect this season.

“There were times when I was a bit unhinged,” she admits. “But my friends and family know my heart and soul. At the end of the day, they aren’t going to judge me if I’ve flown off my rocker and screamed a few times at a dinner party.”

