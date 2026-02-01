Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Why MAFS star Bec Zacharia cancelled her real wedding before appearing on the reality show

'I was unhinged'
Before Married at First Sight, Bec Zacharia had her dream wedding mapped out with the man she thought was her perfect partner. But, four months before the big day, the fairytale unravelled – and Bec made the heartbreaking call to walk away.

“I was engaged to a lovely Englishman,” the 35-year-old tells TV WEEK. “But, unfortunately, I just didn’t have those feelings back. I realised that if we got married, we’d get divorced. I thought it was better off not wasting my mother and father’s money on a wedding.”

Despite the emotional fallout, the account manager says she didn’t hesitate when it came time to say “I do” – to a complete stranger.

“Leaving him was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she recalls. “But I want love and to find my person. So I wasn’t nervous at all.”

A jet-setting socialite, twice named Adelaide’s most eligible bachelorette, Bec comes from a prominent Greek family. Her father, nightclub owner Lee Zacharia, even made Cleo magazine’s Most Eligible Bachelors list back in 1988.

Bec Zacharia is pictured with her mother Suzie.
Bec is proud of her family heritage. (Credit: Instagram)

“My father was a bit of a lothario,” she laughs. “My grandmother was on the Merit Commission; my grandfather was the first Greek doctor in Adelaide. Since I can remember, I’ve been going to the polo, the races and these events, which got me on this list of singles. I think it’s quite embarrassing though.”

Since first featuring on the bachelorette list more than a decade ago, Bec’s life has changed dramatically – including a major health transformation.

“I lost 26 kilos,” she reveals. “Health and fitness is really important to me. Coming into MAFS, I felt the best I’d ever felt and, since then I’ve become even stronger and I’m just so happy for myself.”

Bec Zacharia in a stunning black gown posing for an Instagram selfie.
Bec’s a familiar face on Adelaide’s social circuit. (Credit: Instagram)

As Bec walks down the aisle this week and jets off on a luxury honeymoon with her new husband, she offers a cheeky preview of what viewers can expect this season.

“There were times when I was a bit unhinged,” she admits. “But my friends and family know my heart and soul. At the end of the day, they aren’t going to judge me if I’ve flown off my rocker and screamed a few times at a dinner party.”

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

