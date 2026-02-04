Are MAFS’ Bec and Danny still together?

It took a lot for bride-to-be Bec Zacharia to be ready to open herself up to love again on Married At First Sight.

Previously engaged, she was just a few months out from her wedding when she called it off. Groom Danny Hewitt is going to have his work cut out bringing down her walls.

Yet, it’s clear why the couple have been paired for the experiment, with their shared sense of humour and willingness to give it their all.

“Hopefully the person I’m going to marry ends up falling in love with me the way that I’m going to fall in love with them,” a hopeful Bec says, teary-eyed.

Married At First Sight bride Bec Zacharia is desperate for her happily ever after, having called off her recent wedding. (Credit: Nine Network)

Since her last relationship, Bec, 35 – an account manager from South Australia – has been working on herself.

Prioritising her health and wellbeing, she’s lost 20kg.

“Growing up, I was always the chubby one,” she says. “My friends, they were all beautiful and skinny, and I was never that.

“I don’t think I’m a 10 out of 10 by any means, at all, but I definitely walk through life now thinking and feeling that I am beautiful.”

Citing laughter as most important in a partner, Bec gets that in spades with groom Danny.

The 34-year-old real estate agent and businessman from Victoria was born in London before relocating to Australia 12 years ago.

He cites his parents’ 34-year marriage as something he hopes to emulate.

Can cheeky London-born lad Danny Hewitt break down his bride’s walls? (Credit: Nine Network)

“I’d definitely describe myself as a gentleman,” he says. “I’ll always be respectful to women – that’s just how I was raised.

“I want a relationship like Bonnie and Clyde. She was ride or die – she was breaking him out of prison, right?”

While the experts have high hopes, they cite Bec’s lack of confidence and tendencies to self-sabotage as potential roadblocks.

But Bec’s not the only one feeling the nerves.

“I’m the most nervous I’ve ever been,” Danny admits. “I’m ready to give this experiment 100 per cent.”

Looking stunning and oozing with confidence as she makes her way to the altar, Bec is ready and excited for what awaits her.

“I just hope when my husband turns around and sees me walk down the aisle, he thinks, ‘Wow, she looks beautiful, I’m so lucky,’” she says.

On first impressions, the pair clearly like what they see.

“She’s stunning,” Danny declares, calling her a “gorgeous girl” that’s “just beautiful all over” and definitely his type.

These two hit it off at the altar. (Image: Nine)

In a hilarious turn of events, Danny’s best man Will catches the eye of bridesmaid Olivia, who recognises him as the Instagram-famous Magic Mike impersonator and stripper.

Bec recognises him, too – and it’s clearly a red flag for the bride.

As the vows get underway, Bec recites a poem she wrote – an instant hit with Danny, who “loves girls who write poems”.

Danny’s vows, however, don’t go down so well.

The look on Bec’s face when he says, “If I ever get locked up in prison, I’d like you to bail me out,” is of utter shock and disgust.

Speaking with producers after the ceremony, a visibly upset Bec confesses to being rattled.

Bec breaks down in tears, terrified that her groom isn’t there for the right reasons after he asked her to bail him out of jail in his vows! (Credit: Nine Network)

“He seems like a really lovely guy, but I’m just a bit nervous to be honest with you,” she admits.

“I want to be matched with someone who’s serious about being with their forever person, not someone … acting a fool to the point of getting arrested.

“I’ve given up everything, everything, everything, and you’re mentioning getting arrested in your vows? F**k that, man!” she rants.

As the tears fall, Bec admits, “I can just feel it – it’s not gonna work.”

And the doubts keep coming, as the newlyweds peel off to pose for their wedding photos.

“I am dubious as to whether or not he’s here for the right reasons,” Bec tells the camera.

Unable to hold her tongue, Bec brings up her concerns with Danny about his vows. “That was a joke,” he insists.

With their shared love of laughter and good banter, it’s obvious why the couple were paired, but Bec still needs to overcome her concerns. (Credit: Nine Network)

“Sometimes girls think I’m wild, but that’s up to me to show them that I’m not,” he says.

“All I need is one per cent of her trust – I’ll earn the other 99.”

Seemingly happy with how Danny addressed her fears, it’s all smiles and laughter as she finally lets down her guard.

“I feel bad that I may have judged a book by its cover,” she says. “He’s a nice guy. I feel like he would make me feel safe, which is nice.

“Which I asked for, so I probably shouldn’t have cried like a little baby, ’cause he said that he was going to get arrested. But… do not get arrested.”

Are MAFS’ Bec and Danny still together?

Their union may have got off to a rocky start thanks to groom Danny’s dubious vows, but was that just the beginning of trouble to come for the couple?

Eagle-eyed sleuths have noted that both Bec and Danny still follow each other on social media – a positive indication since filming wrapped late last year.

Still, we’ll all be on the edge of our seats watching along to see what transpires.

