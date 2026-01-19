Another year, another group of beautiful singles ready to walk down the aisle to tie the knot to a complete stranger on Married At First Sight 2026.

While we don’t know who has been paired up with who just yet, Channel Nine has revealed the identities of our new reality stars. Will they make a season just as explosive, dramatic and romance-filled as last year? Only time will tell.

Keep on reading to meet your MAFS 2026 brides and grooms!

Meet the MAFS 2026 Brides

Alissa, SA, 33

Alissa is after someone tall, dark and handsome. (Image: Nine)

Heartbroken after the end of a six-year relationship, nurse and social media manager Alissa is out to find love again.

“I’m 33, single, and living through the Great Man Drought of our generation,” Alissa jokes to TV WEEK.

“Most people my age are already partnered up, have kids, or are on marriage number two… and I’m not here to waste years stuck in the dating-app circus. I was ready to cut the crap, skip

the small talk, and get straight to the good stuff. If there was ever a time to shake things up and back myself, it was now.”

But according to the 33-year-old, the season was a lot more intense than she expected — especially because of the dynamics between her and the other participants.

“There was a huge amount of mean-girl behaviour and bullying that nearly had me packing my bags,” she reveals.

Bec, SA, 35

After a big year, Bec is finally looking to settle down. (Image: Nine)

Loud and outspoken, Bec is a previously engaged account manager.

After she broke off that wedding four months before the big day, Bec tells TV WEEK it will be a “big shock” to her ex that she is a part of the experiment.

“I was engaged to an Englishman when living in London,” she explained.

“We were together 5 years but I knew I couldn’t marry him because I KNEW we would get divorced. I never really fell in love with him to be honest. So I left, four months before our wedding and I am so happy I did and proud of myself for having the kahunas to do so!”

Despite being voted Adelaide’s most eligible bachelorette twice, Bec is still searching for her dream man.

Rebecca, Vic, 52

Rebecca is a mum of one and a recent empty-nester. (Image: Nine)

Leasing manager Rebecca is this year’s eldest bride and has the full support of her ex-husband and her 19-year-old son, Austin.

“I came into Married at First Sight for all the right reasons — to find real love and to bring a bit of warmth, humour, and heart to the experiment,” Rebecca explained to TV WEEK.

“After becoming an empty nester, I realised it was time to open my heart again and see what love could look like in this new chapter of life.”

Confident and unapologetic, she thinks intimacy is key to a strong relationship.

“Let’s be clear – it’s not just about the act itself; it’s about that human connection that brings you close,” she says.

Mel, NSW, 28

After feeling left behind by her friends, who are all married, public servant Mel has decided it’s her turn.

” I thought it was time for me to stop walking down aisle 5 at the supermarket and walk down the real thing,” Mel laughed to TV WEEK.

She is a “pink” girl looking for her “blue” man. “It might sound a little old-fashioned, but I truly enjoy bringing a soft, feminine, nurturing energy into a relationship,” she says.

“I love the idea of feeling ‘pink’ warm, caring, and expressive around a partner who embodies ‘blue’! Strong, grounded, and dependable. I want to be the one picking out the furniture while he’s building it. That dynamic makes me feel safe, cherished, and like we’re creating something beautiful together”

Brook, Qld, 27

Poor Brook has been cheated on by almost every man she’s dated. (Image: Nine)

Stunning model and fashionista Brook admits she has been cheated on in almost all of her previous relationships.

Heading into the MAFS experiment with cautious optimism, she’s hoping to meet a tall, tanned and, most importantly, loyal groom at the end of the aisle. But, if her groom doesn’t meet her aesthetic requirements, Brook is more than happy to give them an outfit revamp and makeover.

Julia, Vic, 36

Julia’s red flags are people who are rude to wait staff, obnoxious drunken behaviour, bad hygiene and anyone who wears flip-flops outside of the beach! (Image: Nine)

Confidence and charisma consultant Julia is bisexual and doesn’t know if a man or a woman will be waiting at the altar.

“My life has taken me across the globe to live, work and explore and yet in all of my endeavours I’m yet to find my special person,” she tells TV WEEK.

“Love is my final frontier and so why not join an experiment— it may seem a little mad, but I think it’s right up my alley!

A deep thinker and a romantic who had a “wonderful upbringing”, she is also looking for someone with a secure attachment style – whatever that means!

Rachel, Vic, 35

Rachel is ready to find ‘the one’. (Image: Nine)

Warm, vibrant and hopeful, team leader Rachel hasn’t been in a solid relationship for 14 years.

Exhausted by “situationships” and men who’ve failed to make her feel attractive or truly seen, she’s longing for a husband who’s ready to show up and put in the work.

Stella, NSW, 22

Stella works as a beauty technician. (Image: Nine)

Originally from Lithuania, Stella believes her cultural background can sometimes see her come across as blunt or harsh in Australia, when in reality she’s deeply sensitive.

She’s seeking a more traditional relationship, common in Eastern Europe, where the man takes the lead.

With no relatives in Australia, Stella has spent years being strong, resilient and independent. But now, she’s hoping her match will be a protective provider who will care for her and hopefully want to have children in the near future.

Gia, Vic, 35

Gia isn’t here to make friends, she wants to find a husband. (Image: Nine)

Divorcee, mum-of-one and disability support worker Gia has zero filter and doesn’t pretend otherwise. With blonde hair, implants and tattoos – and a bold personality to match – she’s made it clear she’s here to find a husband, not make friends. Expect controversy to follow.

Gia identifies as a long-term relationship kind of gal. While her type used to be tall, tattooed men, she’s now less focused about what her match looks like on the outside. Instead, she hopes to walk down to aisle and find someone who is empathetic, kind and wants to build a solid, loving future.

Meet the 2026 Grooms

Steven, NSW, 34

Steven says dating hasn’t come easy to him. (Image: Nine)

Steven spent most of his 20s in a heavy metal band before starting his own boat repair business. Now one of the last single men in his circle, he’s tired of women with dating checklists and is trusting the experts to find someone who accepts him fully.

He describes himself as a fun-loving goofball who loves getting outside and setting out on an adventure. He’s seeking a woman who is ambitious, easy going and won’t be offended by his jokes.

Danny, Vic, 34

Danny grew up in the UK but the moment he moved to Australia, he knew he’d found his home. (Image: Nine)

Cheeky UK import Danny went from tradie to high-flying finance and real estate businessman.

While he used to be self-confessed former player covered in tatts, Danny says that he’s reformed and ready to settle down. He describes himself as being loyal and fiercely protective of the people he loves and isn’t afraid to speak his mind — especially when he needs to fight for his woman.

Danny is looking for a ride-or-die partner who can keep up with him and make him laugh.

Steve, Vic, 50

Steve says that he has dated “important” women that “some would consider to be high profile” but he would not name “out of respect”. (Image: Nine)

Steve is the eldest groom out of the bunch who is coming on the show with the support of his four daughters. Over the years, Steve says he’s been “single by choice” but now he’s looking for someone to grow old with.

“I’ve been single by choice mostly. I’ve dated briefly a couple of lovely woman but we were just not meant to be,” he tells TV WEEK.

“I have so much love to give and now in my 50’s I look forward to a healthy and long relationship with the right woman. A partner must enhance my life and code versa not make it more difficult. It’s a deal breaker if they make it more difficult.”

Chris, Vic, 31

Chris’ biggest deal-breaker is dishonesty. (Image: Nine)

Construction supervisor Chris proudly calls himself a “boy’s boy”, with pet hates including excessive make-up and fake tan.

Although he doesn’t believe in love at first sight, Chris is hoping that he’ll see a woman who is “very confident and looks after herself physically” standing at the end of the aisle.

While sceptical of the experiment, he describes himself as honest – though admits he’ll bend the truth to avoid conflict. Sounds promising!

Luke, Vic, 30

Luke describes himself as a spontaneous, glass-half-full kind of guy. (Image: Nine)

Since taking over his late father’s cattle property, Luke might have adapted to farm life, but he misses living in the city.

His last serious relationship ended after his dad’s passing, and fear of loss has kept him guarded… until now, that is. Coming on to MAFS, Luke is hoping that he’ll be paired with an optimistic, bubbly girl that will one day be his wife.

David, Qld, 31

David describes himself as a hustler. (Image: Nine)

Nigerian-born David grew up with both parents as pastors, shaping him to value respect and faith. But there’s another side to him – he is also a former rapper with lots of women sliding into his DMs.

While he might come across as a bit of a player, David says that couldn’t be further from the truth. He is respectful, dedicated and wants to find a woman to settle down with.

He is hoping to meet an attractive woman with a small waist and “big booty”.

Grayson, Qld, 34

Grayson is a truly believer of the MAFS magic after seeing his best friend Johnny meet and fall in love with his now-wife Kerry in Season 8. (Image: Nine)

Once dreaming of AFL stardom, Grayson tells TV WEEK he saw his career unravel due to “injury, poor choices and immaturity”. When football ended, partying began, but now the company director is back on track with a clear goal: to marry and become a father.

Despite having aspirations of becoming a father while he’s still young and not a “burnt out old dad”, Grayson says there are a “mix” of reasons why he’s still single.

“I thought I’d been ready in the past, but after some real self-discovery, and doing some significant self development, I realised I wasn’t. I had to truly discover myself,” he says. “I’m also very particular now. I’ve been in relationships I probably shouldn’t have been in, but they taught me a lot. I just don’t have the ability to settle for something I’m not 100 per cent certain of. If I’m in, I’m all in.”

Scott, Qld, 33

Scott has previously dated high-profile influencer Abby Dowes. The two are still close friends. (Image: Nine)

Entrepreneur Scott lives life at full throttle, but now, he feels like it’s time to finally find “his person”. However, it’s not the first time Scott has found himself walking down the aisle.

“I got married in a courthouse In America and ended up being used for a visa. Lasted not even six months. This was in 2019,” he told TV WEEK.

While he may look like a typical player, he insists he’s actually a lonely softie who is ready to settle down and find someone to spend the rest of his life with.

Filip, Vic, 38

Croatian-born carpenter and online coach Filip is disciplined to the core – think three-minute cold showers and high standards. He’s picky with women, due to how hard he’s worked to rebuild his life.

“I hit rock bottom in April 2022 and realised I had to change my partying ways,” he explains, noting that he took time to be single while working on himself.

“I had to work on myself and clean some issues up about myself. I didn’t want to invite anyone in that frame.”

Now, he’s coming on MAFS to hopefully find The One: “Strangely enough, I just thought I would meet my forever person on this show.”

Well, there you have it! We can’t wait to see who is paired up with whom!

For everything else we know about the upcoming season of Married At First Sight, click HERE.

