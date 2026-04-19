Weekly Horoscope: April 20 – 26, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

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Gemini

May 22 – June 21

After a foggy and confusing several weeks, you can enjoy a sense of clarity and sharp focus this week.

But first, do continue to fantasise about your hopes, dreams and wishes.

And commit to them! It will mean hard work.

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★ A dream or goal without a plan is just a wish.

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Cancer

June 22 – July 23

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As this week brings a New Moon in your Career and Life Direction Zone, you’re going to have to make some choices about what you want in life.

Desire is the spark of all creation, so why not start with that.

★ Once you decide what you want, then get to work!

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Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

If you know your why then you can endure any how.

If life feels harder or heavier than you think it should be, then ask yourself why you’re doing it.

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If you’re lacking meaning and purpose, then go and find it.

★ Define what it means for you to lead a meaningful life.

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Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

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When it comes to your savings, debts or investments, you may not be in a position you want to be.

However, with some clear direction and hard work, you’d be amazed by what you can accomplish in just two years.

★ Decide what you want and work hard to obtain it!

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Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

Are you in stormy relationship weather?

You do have some challenging energy in your Relationship Zone.

However, you can rise to these challenges and overcome – or you can succumb to the conditions.

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★ You get to choose.

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Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

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No matter which approach you take right now, there is going to be no escaping hard work.

Anything worth having won’t come handed to you on a silver platter.

Make some hard choices.

Commit to what you’ve been avoiding.

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★ Put your nose to the grindstone to yield results.

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Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

We really do have modern life upside down. Work five days just to have two off.

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Leave for work in the dark to return home in the dark.

While some things can’t be completely avoided, new choices can be made.

★ Can you commit to joy just like you do everything else?

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Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

The life you want is less about a wing and a prayer.

It’s about building it systematically, brick by brick.

The sweet spot is laying those bricks while you continue to dream.

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Decide on the life you want to create and take steps to build it.

★ You can have it all once you decide what that is.

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Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

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If what you’re saying and how it’s being heard isn’t the same, then you might need to tweak your communication style.

You have two ears and one mouth, so listen twice as much as you speak!

Ask more questions!

★ Everything will improve when you work on your listening skills.

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Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

You’re all but clear of some of the biggest personal cycles you’ll experience and you’ve learnt a lot.

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Now you need to turn your energy, attention and effort into making money!

The more you receive, the more you can share.

★ It’s not selfish to want more than you’ve already got.

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Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

If you’ve been moving through the early portion of 2026 still meandering about, then this week will provide a potentially rude awakening.

Decisions must be made and action must be taken, but most importantly, you need to stay the course.

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★ Formulate a two-year plan to reach your important goals!

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Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

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To say you’re feeling edgy, itchy or restless could be the biggest understatement ever!

As Uranus prepares to leave your sign next week, this week is about pushing yourself towards positive change, even if that feels difficult.

★ You haven’t come this far, to only come this far.

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Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

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