Married At First Sight Australia: When does MAFS 2026 start?

There’s only a few weeks to go until MAFS 2026 hits our TV screens.

The 13th season of the social experiment, which sees two strangers marry each other at first sight before immediately moving in together, will premiere Monday, February 2.

Here’s everything you need to know before you watch MAFS 2026:

Who are the MAFS 2026 contestants?

MAFS is reportedly going to look a little different this year, with producers making some major changes to the casting process.

“No criminal records. No previous court appearances. If there’s even a whiff of controversy in someone’s past, they’re out,” a source told Daily Mail Australia last year.

“They’re not playing it safe in terms of personalities. They still want big characters and explosive storylines. But they can’t afford another scandal like last time. So they’re walking a tightrope.”

(Image: Nine / Married At First Sight)

A production insider also told Sky News the show was shifting away from casting wannabe Instagram influencers and instead is focusing on casting everyday Australians who are genuinely looking for love.

“There’s a lot less slicked-back hair and neck tattoos and a lot more relatability,” a source told the outlet. “This cast feels real, and that’s a big part of what we’re aiming for in 2026.”

You can meet all the contestants taking part in MAFS 2026 here.

Are there any MAFS 2026 spoilers yet?

The show hasn’t even hit our TV screens yet but there’s already plenty of gossip and drama surrounding it.

Last year, the Daily Mail published photos of bride Rebecca Zukowski being filmed for her wedding in Sydney’s Centennial Park.

(Image: Nine / Married At First SIght)

“She’s wild – think Jamie [Marinos] – just with years of experience,” a source told the publication. “She was overheard yelling on her balcony in between takes – it was a whole moment.”

Last year, a production insider told the Daily Mail this season was packed with “calculated villains”.

“No one is the villain because everyone is the villain at some point. It changes every week. It is emotional whiplash,” the insider told the publication.

“You do not get a moment to breathe. People flip from sweetheart to nightmare in under an hour.”

And of course, there’s at least one cheating scandal this season.

“It’s the ultimate betrayal of the experiment,” a source told the Daily Mail of one particular scandal that rocks the cast, promising it will “blow the show wide open.”

Is there a trailer for MAFS 2026?

There sure is! You can watch the trailer for MAFS 2026 below.

When does MAFS 2026 start?

Season 13 of Married At First Sight Australia will premiere at 7:30pm on Monday, February 2 on Channel 9 and 9Now.

