Married At First Sight 2026: Everything you need to know about the new season

Strap in, folks, it’s almost time for a whole new season of Married At First Sight Australia!

Now in its 13th season, fans of MAFS are aching with anticipation for a whole new bunch of brides and grooms walking down the aisle to tie the knot with a stranger.

While the country’s most controversial reality show has resulted in a handful of couples that have stayed together long after the show, it’s most known for dramatic emotional blow ups and fights at the dinner parties. But with such addictive television, we can’t help but love it!

Below, we’ve compiled everything we know about MAFS 2026 so far.

It’s going to be a doozy of a season, we can just tell! (Image: Married At First Sight / Instagram)

Is there a MAFS 2026 trailer?

With so much anticipation for the season, Channel Nine has released a teaser trailer to give us a taste of what’s in store this season. And, if its anything to go by, we’re in for a dramatic yet heartfelt treat.

In the clip, we can see a bunch of close ups of the brides and grooms, including moments with single dramatic tears rolling down cheeks, some screaming matches at dinner parties and moments of joy.

You can check it out below.

Who is on MAFS 2026?

While there has been plenty of whispers and leaks across the web, Channel Nine has not confirmed the exact cast who will appear on MAFS in 2026.

However, we do know that the experts are returning for another round of match-up madness. That means John Aiken, Mel Shilling and Alessandra Rampolla are coming back to our screens.

Welcome back experts!

Here’s to the Married At First Sight experts! (Image: Instagram / John Aiken)

When is MAFS 2026 coming out?

Married At First Sight 2026 will kick off on Monday, February 2 and 7:30pm AEST on Channel Nine and 9Now.

Not long to go now!

