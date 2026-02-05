Are MAFS’ Rebecca and Steve still together?

The oldest couple to tie the knot on Married At First Sight this season, 51-year-old Rebecca Zukowski and 50-year-old Steve Powell have more than just age working in their favour.

Both doting single parents, almost everything aligns for the pair.

So much so, it’s almost enough to make us believe that happily after could be possible!

Dating as a woman in your fifties is “f**king terrifying”, leasing manager Rebecca admits, saying she doesn’t get approached in bars anymore.

Her top tip for meeting men, however, is at Bunnings on a Sunday! “There’s lots of men in Bunnings,” she says with a laugh.

At 51 years young, single mum Rebecca Zukowski enters the Married At First Sight experiment full of hope of finding a life partner. (Credit: Nine Network)

A recent empty nester after son Austin, 19, moved out several months earlier, Victoria-based Rebecca is ready to focus on herself.

She admits candidly that it can be “lonely” by herself at home at times.

Having raised Austin alone since he was two and a half, she admits to “regrets” about her divorce, calling herself a “failure”.

Breaking the news to Austin that she’s going on MAFS, the teen couldn’t be happier for his mum.

“Now is the perfect time for someone to come into my life,” she says.

“I just hope whoever they match her with is a good person, a good man, respectful,” Austin says.

Father-of-four Steve Powell is equally as hopeful of finding love again on the dating show. (Credit: Nine Network)

For her part, Rebecca says she’s looking for a “silver fox”, someone who already has children – which is just as well, being that she’s partnered with Steve.

The creative director from Victoria, who made his money flipping restaurants and cafes on the Gold Coast, is the proud father of “four beautiful girls”!

“I’m very close to my daughters and they’re everything to me,” he says.

Living by himself and with his children not around “as much” post-divorce is something that’s “not easy to get used to”, Steve says.

“I would prefer to have someone to share life with more regularly,” he says.

Recently turning 50, he says now is “the perfect time” to put himself back out there, eager to spend the “next 20, 30 years” with a partner, creating new memories.

Rebecca says almost the exact same thing. Talk about kindred spirits!

Describing his perfect partner as someone fun, who enjoys good food and a drink, and doesn’t take themselves too seriously, he may as well have been describing Rebecca.

With her dad unable to attend the wedding due to poor health – sending a heartfelt letter the morning of the nuptials instead – Rebecca is walked down the aisle by her beloved son.

Greeted by him after stepping out of the limousine, Rebecca’s hearty laughter spreads among the wedding guests, who are waiting for her big entrance nearby.

After a pep-talk, a high five and a good giggle, mother-and-son head for the aisle.

It’s smooth sailing for the pair after meeting at the altar, with both Rebecca and Steve clearly thrilled with their match! (Credit: Nine Network)

As he meets his bride for the first time, Steve can’t help but mention that laugh. “Was that you I heard laughing?” he asks, much to everyone’s enjoyment.

Despite some obvious nerves – and Rebecca’s concern about getting “pash rash” from Steve’s beard! – the pair clearly like what they see. Could this be MAFS’ most successful union? We sure hope so!

Reciting their vows, the similarities are eerie.

“Being a father has been a gift, and I promise to bring that same love and devotion to our partnership,” Steve says.

Turning to face their loved ones, Rebecca tells them, “In case you’re all wondering, I couldn’t be happier. Like, I’m really happy … at the moment.

The bride is given away by her son Austin. (Credit: Nine Network)

“That might all change in an hour or two,” she continued, to much laughter. “But right now where I’m standing, I’m just really, really loving this – every minute of it.”

Getting teary as she begins her own vows, Rebecca is comforted and supported by Steve, who clearly resonates with what she’s saying about being a single parent and finding love after divorce.

She declares that she’s not slowing down anytime soon, citing her love of fun, adventure and a glass of bubbles.

Seriously, could these two be any better suited?!

“There’s a spark,” Steve tells the camera, before the pair rush to say “I do” before the officiant has even reached that part of proceedings!

Sealing the deal with a kiss, it’s full steam ahead for the smitten couple. (Credit: Nine Network)

Letting loose at their reception, Rebecca doesn’t hold back as she brings the house down with her laughter.

Getting to know one another, it’s clear that Rebecca and Steve are both hopeful of a happy union.

“I couldn’t be more impressed actually,” Steve tells his bride.

And they only bond further when Steve opens up about his four daughters.

“He obviously has great relationships with his daughters,” says Rebecca. “How he speaks about them is really beautiful, genuine and authentic.”

The laughter continues as the newlyweds get to know each other during their wedding reception. (Credit: Nine Network)

“For me, that says a lot about Steve and his character as a person,” she enthuses.

“I can’t believe how happy I am right now. I actually can’t believe it.”

Steve quickly wins over Rebecca’s son, too. “I’m so excited for both of you,” Austin tells Steve.

“I’m feeling quite hopeful,” he adds to the camera.

And so are we!

“There’s a spark,” Steve says, optimistic that Rebecca could be the real deal. (Credit: Nine Network)

Are MAFS’ Rebecca and Steve still together?

Boy, do we hope so!

Out of all of this season’s pairings, Rebecca and Steve seem to have the most potential – so far.

But as we all know, things can change in a heartbeat, so we’ll have to stay tuned to find out if our golden oldies will be this season’s success story.

Catch all the action here.

