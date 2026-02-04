Are MAFS’ Chris and Brook still together?

From the moment we met Married At First Sight’s “biggest sceptic”, groom Chris Nield, it was clear that he was going to ruffle more than a few feathers.

“People really love me or hate me,” he acknowledges. “I don’t hide my thoughts or the person that I am.”

In his audition interview, the 31-year-old construction supervisor from Victoria lists his turn-offs, which include, “Fake tan, needy and fat people”.

“I hope it works, but obviously I’m doubtful that it will,” he says.

Surrounded only by men in his everyday life, between his work as a tradesman and his passion for footy, Chris admits that he’s “never really interacted with women my whole life”.

Dubbed Married At First Sight’s “biggest sceptic”, groom Chris Nield is set to put the experts through their paces! (Credit: Nine Network)

“I do have an emotional and caring side, which I don’t typically show,” he tells intimacy expert Alessandra Rampolla, as she tries to understand him more. “Being surrounded by guys my whole life has led me to distance myself subconsciously.”

Having only been in love once, Chris says he’s looking to replicate that absorbing feeling. Not put off by his obvious scepticism, the experts believe they can crack his tough exterior and find him a match.

“Looks and attraction for me is important,” he says of what he’s looking for. “I want someone extroverted and opinionated, just like me. But also, compassionate, caring and able to reciprocate that emotional availability.

“I think I’m picky in the way that I want what I want, but I’m not out there looking for a supermodel.”

Enter: stunning model Brook Crompton, 27 – Chris’ bride-to-be – who says she’s “very honest, I will voice my opinion and I will be direct, for the right reason”.

A self-confessed “strong woman” who developed a thick skin through her modelling, the Queenslander says she has a lot to give. Despite being a gorgeous model, she insists, “In the love department, my track record is pretty bad.”

Model and optimist Brook Crompton was chosen by the experts to balance out her groom. (Credit: Nine Network)

Admitting to having been cheated on in “80 per cent” of her relationships, Brook says she’s put up a wall and the last time it happened, she “didn’t even cry”. With Chris insisting he never has and never would cheat on a partner, could this be a perfect match?

There’s just one thing standing in their way: Brook states she “definitely” wants someone taller than her, being that she’s 5’9”. Chris’ apparent confusion or perhaps delusion about how tall he is could just end things before they begin!

“I’m six foot,” he tells producers, who seems sceptical themselves. “Yes, I am, and I’ve measured this at least four times on a job site.” You can’t argue with that!

On the morning of their wedding, Chris admits to feeling “uneasy”.

“I’d like to think I know what she looks like, which is based on what I’ve told I’m attracted to,” he says. “I’d like her to have brunette hair, be physically fit, look after herself, as the basics. But, knowing how life works, I don’t think that’ll be the case.

“If I turn around and see a short, overweight blonde girl with fake tan … I’m gone,” he adds. “I hope it works. I’m doubtful that it will.”

As the groom heads to the altar, the heavens begin to open, much to his dismay. “I can’t believe we’re still doing this,” he laments. Some would say it’s a bad omen.

Mistaking one of Brook’s bridesmaids for his bride, Chris doesn’t hide his displeasure, admitting she was “not my type”. (Credit: Nine Network)

Turning around as bridesmaid Phoebe walks down the aisle, Chris can’t hide his relief that she’s not his bride. “I was thinking, ‘Ah, not my type,” he says.

When he finally spots bride Brook, he merely says, “Not too bad” – though the mile-wide smile on his face would suggest he’s pretty darn chuffed!

“Brook’s attractive – what else do you want me to f**king say?!” he adds after some probing.

As for her first thoughts, Brook asks her groom, “Where’s the inches?” sparking fury among Chris’ groomsmen.

Still, vows get underway. But when Chris voices his scepticism over the whole experiment, Brook looks concerned.

“I’ve been pretty sceptical about this whole experiment. Statistically, the numbers don’t look great. And, at times, I feel the experts got their degree from a cereal box,” he declares to his stony-faced bride.

“In this case, the positives and potentials outweigh the disbelief, so I’m relying on us to prove my scepticism wrong. With that, let’s try and be the 0.00001 per cent that works from this experiment.”

The newlyweds cement their union with a kiss on the cheek, much to the shock and anger of Chris’ friends, as Brook declares he can “work hard” for a kiss! (Credit: Nine Network)

“I don’t want to say I’m disappointed,” Brook tells the camera, “but his vows were a little bit on the neggy side … I’m kind of like, ‘What are you doing here?’ in a way.”

Chris admits he sees potential. “So far, I’d have to say I’m more leaning towards it’s gonna work than it’s not,” he says.

But it’s just as well that Chris isn’t putting all his eggs in Brook’s basket. As the couple are declared husband and wife, Brook opts to give her groom a “cuddle” and later a kiss on the cheek – much to the utter shock and disapproval of his groomsmen.

“I didn’t give him a kiss – I hope it put him in his place,” Brook says with a laugh. “You can work hard for that.”

He may insist he “doesn’t care” and that his ego isn’t bruised, but Chris’ general demeanour would suggest otherwise. Indeed, he’s then seen fuming to a producer about the slight.

And things don’t get any less awkward or tense as the couple pose for their photos, as Brook admits to not feeling a spark just yet. Not helping matters, Chris keeps complaining about it being cold – as his bride stands there in a strapless minidress, no less!

Brook might not be convinced that Chris is the man for her, but meeting his parents at their reception eases her concerns somewhat. “I’m not sure if I see potential just yet, but I absolutely loved his parents,” she says.

As the walls start coming down, it appears that the experts might know what they’re doing after all!

Despite tensions thawing during their wedding reception, Brook still refuses to kiss her groom, much to his embarrassment. (Credit: Nine Network)

Are MAFS’ Brook and Chris still together?

As always, we’ll have to stay tuned to find out if Brook and Chris make a go of their marriage.

So far, there’s no indication that they don’t go the distance, however, at this stage, it’s anyone’s guess.

Will Brook’s optimism be enough to balance out Chris’ scepticism?

