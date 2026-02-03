Will Scott and Gia be the most X-rated couple of MAFS?

When the experts first paired up Married At First Sight contestants Scott McCristal and Gia Fleur, they firmly believed they’d found a winning combination.

There was Scott, a 33-year-old business owner from Queensland who was ready to take a step back from his workaholic ways to find his special someone. Then, there’s Gia, a hard-working 35-year-old disability support worker and mum who turns heads every time she walks down the street. Together, the experts felt that there was enough of a spark to keep them both interested mentally and physically.

“One thing about Gia and Scott is that they both faced relationship breakdowns because of the lack of sexual chemistry in their relationship,” expert Alessandra Rampolla says.

“That is something they both place very high on their priority list. I truly believe they will bring the heat to the experiment. These two have the potential for the highest level of sexual chemistry that we’ve ever seen on married at first sight.”

Gia Fleur. (Image: Nine) Scott McCristal. (Image: Nine)

From the moment that these two laid eyes on each other during their beach wedding, it seemed like sparks were flying. When the vows began, their connection only grew.

“Love hasn’t always been kind to me. I’ve walked into rooms and felt judged before I’ve even said a word and I know what it’s like to be misunderstood and looked at but not seen,” Gia said during her vows.



“Underneath these perfect fake tits, is a girl with real substance. I might look plastic, but I promise everything else about me is real.”



“That’s okay I like tits,” reassured Scott.

After brilliant exchanges like this one, even Scott’s mum Julie felt that Gia was a good fit for her son, noting that she would be a “very exciting person” who will “spark up Scott’s life in a good way because sometimes he can be a little boring.”

Scott and Gia’s wedding was on a gorgeous beach. (Image: Nine)

While it seemed like smooth sailing for the newlyweds, Gia was hiding a secret from Scott — she has a daughter.

“Will Scott be willing to take on Gia and her daughter?” questions expert Mel Shilling. “We know he wants a family, but does he want it right now?”

Despite wanting to keep her secret until after the wedding, it’s Gia’s motor-mouth uncle who accidentally comes clean. As a result, Gia emotionally pulls Scott aside to reveal the truth about her daughter and thankfully, Scott isn’t phased at all.

Gia was filled with nerves as she told Scott the truth. (Image: Nine)

“There’s nothing wrong with that. You can breathe now,” Scott says to a very relieved Gia.

“She’s a part of you, which is a part of me.”

“I feel for her being a single mum,” Scott told a producer after their chat.

“It would be very hard. A lot of guys would be like ‘nup, it’s a deal breaker’ and I’m willing to take on the role of being a step father. Honestly I couldn’t thank the experts enough for matching me with someone like Gia.”

Are MAFS’ Scott and Gia still together?

So far we haven’t heard any official word about whether Scott and Gia are still together after the experiment. However, if their connection during the wedding is anything to go by, it’s looking pretty good.

You can tune into Married At First Sight on Nine or 9Now.

