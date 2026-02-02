MAFS 2026: Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk’s wedding day sparks laughter, tears and first sparks

It may have only just started, but the latest season of Married At First Sight Australia is already delivering on shocks, drama, laughs and tears aplenty!

In episode one, we met bride and groom Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk, a couple with a huge amount of potential.

From the moment Team Leader Rachel burst onto our screens, her vivacious personality and infectious laugh had us hooked!

Vibrant and vivacious MAFS bride Rachel Gilmore burst onto our screens in a fit of infectious laughter! (Credit: Channel Nine)

Bubbly, gorgeous and full of zest for life, the 35-year-old from Victoria is looking for a serious commitment, after finding herself in a series of situationships over the past 14 years. Having never been told by a partner that she’s beautiful before, she’s desperate for her groom to compliment her and give her the boost she needs.

Lacking in self-confidence, marine technician Steven, 34, from NSW, worries he’s too short and not good looking enough to find a lasting relationship. Single for more than a decade, he’s the first to point out his flaws.

Groom Steven Danyluk was open and honest about his “insecurities and vulnerabilities” coming into the show. (Credit: Channel nine)

“I’ve got insecurities and vulnerabilities,” he candidly admits.

“I’m not the fittest guy in the world, I’m not the tallest guy in the world. That might make people swipe left. If I could be six foot three, I’d do it. I’m very aware I’m far from perfect,” he adds. “She might not like me!”

Thankfully, his bride is feeling the exact same way.

“Worst case scenario for me today is that when he sees me, he’s instantly disappointed,” Rachel says.

“I’ve not experienced a man making me feel beautiful. I long for it.”

A bundle of nerves as he stands at the altar, Steven has to be prompted by his pals to say hi to the bride’s loved ones.

“I didn’t mean to be rude there, just trying to compose myself here,” he sheepishly admits.

And he’s not the only one feeling the pressure, with his mum already crying from the front row!

Single for 14 years, Rachel, 35, is yearning for a partner who is proud of her and full of compliments. (Credit: Instagram)

As soon as her groom turns around and lays eyes on her, Rachel descends into fits of nervous giggles.

Breaking the tension, her laughter spreads amongst the guests. Having cited an easy-going personality and a good sense of humour as his prerequisites, Rachel’s vivacious personality immediately wins Steven over.

“She’s great, I was excited,” he says of meeting his bride-to-be. “She had a big smile and the moment we met … it was just, ‘We’re OK here, we’re OK. It’s all good.’”

So begins a cacophony of rapturous laughter that threatens to derail proceedings! Composing herself just long enough to recite her vows, Rachel opens up about her past heartache and insecurities.

“I know I’m a lot, but in the best possible way,” she declares.

“I wear my heart and all my emotions on my sleeve because, to my core, I am a person filled with an immense passion for life, laughter and, most of all, putting smiles on people’s faces.”

Rachel clearly strikes a chord with her groom when she reveals how difficult it’s been on dating apps, never feeling like she measures up.

“Her vows were beautiful and I can relate – I’ve been single for a long time and I know the battles that’s out there,” he tells the camera. “And I feel like she’s gonna be supportive because of that.”

The 34-year-old marine technician appears to have met his match in Rachel, the pair bonding over their rough dating history and love of a good laugh. (Credit: Instagram)

As Steven begins his own vows, it’s evident the pair are perfectly matched in the personality department. But he digs deeper, too.

“Behind all the silliness and loud laughs, I have a big heart and when I care, I care,” he says.

“I’ll always choose laughter over silence, adventure over comfort and you over everything else. I’m not perfect – I’m very far from it – but I’ll show up every day, ready to build something real.”

Seemingly thrilled with her partner, Rachel says he’s the kind of person she would match herself with. “I’m actually shocked that no-one’s snapped him up,” she notes.

Sealing their union with a kiss, Rachel couldn’t be happier as she admits she’s “100 per cent attracted to him”.

“I’m feeling optimistic – I have a really good feeling about him and about this match,” she says.

However, while the wedding got off to a great start, it’s when the newlyweds have to pose for photos that things start to go south.

“I’m noticing I’ve not had a compliment on the way that I look today,” Rachel notes.

“I know I’m a lot, but in the best possible way,” says Rachel. (Credit: Instagram)

“I’ve told him he looks very handsome. That has stung a little bit. It is a little bit disappointing,” she says, clearly deflated.

Sensing that he’s closed off, his brother having asked her more questions about herself than he has, Rachel takes the bull by the horns.

She asks Steven outright how he feels about her being his match.

“I don’t remember getting a compliment from you on how I look today. At all,” she explains. “It probably feels really small, but I was like, ‘Gosh, maybe he’s just not that into me.’”

Seemingly oblivious to his shortcomings, Steven immediately apologises.

“I’m really sorry you felt that way,” he says, adding, “You do look gorgeous today. You do, you look fantastic, and I’m really sorry that I didn’t say it when it mattered. I feel like that is a really bad thing on my behalf and I really dropped the ball there as a groom.”

Bonded by their insecurity as all is forgiven, is this the beginning of a blossoming relationship?

Are MAFS’ Rachel and Steven still together?

There have been no clues as yet as to whether Rachel and Steven are still together.

Despite the obvious potential that’s bubbling away between them, will it be enough to overcome their past traumas and build a solid foundation?

You’ll have to stay tuned to find out! Watch here.

