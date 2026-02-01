When the experts got it wrong: The worst matches in MAFS history

It’s safe to say that most of the couples on MAFS are mismatched.

That’s what makes it such good TV and keeps us coming back season after season. We love the drama and the gossip and the never-ending MAFS lore.

But occasionally, a couple are so wrong for each other it actually makes you wonder whether John Aiken has been trolling us for 12 seasons.

Here are the worst matches in MAFS history:

Heidi and Mike

It wasn’t a case of opposites attract for Heidi and Mike. Credit: Channel 9.

We don’t know what the experts were thinking when they matched Heidi Latcham with Mike Gunner in season 6.

While the pair initially hit it off at their wedding, they soon discovered they had completely different morals and world views.

They clashed throughout the season, before admitting in their final vows that they couldn’t overcome their differences.

Mike was also a controversial figure throughout the season, often making sexist and misogynistic comments to Heidi and the other contestants.

“I feel like Mike and I are very different,” Heidi explained on Talking Married.

“We have very different values and points of view and morals … I think that’s why we conflicted a lot in relationships and we didn’t understand each other.”

Mel and Josh

Mel and Josh weren’t on the same page sexually. Credit: Channel 9.

Let’s just say that Mel and Josh from season 10 weren’t a match… sexually.

While Mel had a very active libido and liked to talk about sex openly and Josh was less comfortable with intimacy.

During the second commitment ceremony, Josh said he was sick of Mel’s sexually explicit comments and he felt like she was “degrading” and “dehumanising” him.

While Mel was keen to give it another go, Josh opted to leave the experiment immediately.

Deb and John

John wasn’t quite what Deb ordered. Credit: Channel 9.

Debbie Edwards and John Sims are probably one of the most entertaining couples in MAFS history.

The couple were doomed from the start as Deb had asked the experts to match her with a Polynesian groom and John was not… Polynesian.

Things only went downhill from there for Deb and John, with Deb having an epic outburst on their honeymoon.

“All they had to do was put an ad out to get them [Polynesian men] and they could have interviewed 100 and got ONE. I got nothing I wanted! I got an orange cake and it wasn’t even gluten-free,” she ranted at the time.

Hayley and David

Hayley and David probably should never have happened. Credit: Channel 10.

Hayley Vernon and David Cannon were one of the most volatile couples in the history of MAFS.

After Hayley cheated on David with fellow contestant Mike Goonan, David used Hayley’s toothbrush to clean their toilet.

The couple were eventually kicked off the show for “toxic behaviour”, which is really saying something given all the controversial contestants who have not been sacked from the show in the past.

Liam and Georgie

Liam and Georgie’s relationship ended with a bang. Credit: Channel 9.

Liam was the first openly bisexual contestant on MAFS.

He was matched with Georgie but their relationship came to a fiery end during the Final Vows when Georgie accused Liam of “gaslighting” her all season.

“I didn’t exactly expect him to dump me on the spot,” Georgia told 9Entertainment at the time. “That was a little unexpected. It was horrible. The whole situation.

“I was totally in shock. I couldn’t even form a sentence and I couldn’t process what had just happened because it was quite intense the whole thing.

“It took me a good five minutes before they kind of took me upstairs and then I just kind of curled up into a ball and cried because, how do you process that? I cared about him so much and we unravelled so fast. How did we get from so great three days ago to here? It was a lot to take on.”

Morena and Tony

Morena and Tony took us on quite the rollercoaster ride. Credit: Channel 9.

Morena and Tony are one of the oldest, and most entertaining, couples we’ve had the pleasure of watching over the 12 seasons of MAFS.

The couple were completely mismatched in terms of communication styles and what they wanted from a relationship from the start.

In the end, the relationship came to an abrupt end when Tony said he actually wanted to have kids of his own.

“When I came in, I wanted someone that was a bit younger than me who was still gonna have kids,” he said.

Jacqui and Ryan

Jacqui and Ryan were perhaps too similar? Credit: Channel 9.

Jacqui and Ryan were possibly the worst matched couple in MAFS history, making the experience extremely painful for the rest of their fellow contestants.

Their relationship ended at Final Vows, with the pair going on to file restraining orders against each other and to publicly accuse each other of harrasment.

In a twist only MAFS could pull off, Jacqui is now engaged to Clint from their season.

