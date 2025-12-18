Top 5 most dramatic Married At First Sight moments ever: From wine throws to wall punches

Other reality shows come and go, but there is nothing quite like Married At First Sight. Every episode of the biggest show on Australian television is must-watch television.

Trying to narrow down the top 5 most-dramatic MAFS moments is near impossible.

But here we go anyway. Grab a (plastic) wine glass and read on…

Top 5 most dramatic MAFS moments

5. Paul punches a wall, 2025

(Image: Married at First Sight) (Image: Married at First Sight)

MAFS took a dark turn when groom Paul admitted to punching a wall after an argument with wife Carina.

He apparently saw red after she revealed during a taxi ride she’d hooked up with a famous rapper.

Paul’s shocking reaction created uproar online and was investigated by NSW Police, but no further action was taken.

4. Olivia and Dom’s explosive , 2022

Never forget. (Image: Married at First Sight)

Domenica and arch nemesis Olivia’s clash wasn’t the first and certainly won’t be the last MAFS fight.

But it was, at the time, the most violent. During a heated exchange, Olivia said she was “bored” with hearing Dom’s voice. This triggered Dom and she smashed a wine glass against the

table. Thankfully, it didn’t go any further, however it did force producers to switch to plastic dinnerware from then.

3. The toothbrush incident, 2020

(Image: Married at First Sight) (Image: Married at First Sight)

OK, this one was just gross and possibly the lowest point on this show. Groom David used wife Hayley’s toothbrush to clean the toilet bowl after he found she had cheated on him with Michael.

“She used it for five days, then I let one of her friends know and she (Hayley) was told,” Michael later told a podcast. Just, no.

2. Davina and Dean’s affair, 2018

These two walked so basically every other cheating MAFS couple could run. (Image: Married at First Sight)

These days, MAFS cheating scandals are as common as Botox, but back in 2018, such things were fairly unusual on reality TV.

Davina was paired with Ryan, while Dean was matched with single mum Tracey. But it was Davina and Dean who were drawn to each other, with Davina lustfully telling Dean in private, “I want to kiss you so bad”.

Viewers were outraged and intrigued.

1. Martha throws wine at Cyrell, 2019

(Image: Married at First Sight) (Image: Married at First Sight)

As MAFS clashes go – and there have been many – this one stands out like red wine on a white dress. Which is exactly what happened when Martha poured vino over “Cyclone” Cyrell’s head during a heated stoush at a reunion dinner.

Tensions had been brewing like a grumpy volcano for weeks, but exploded when Martha, miffed at Cyrell’s conversations with her husband, Michael, announced,

“I’m going to throw my drink on her.” And then she did just that. It was messy, it was marvellous, it was MAFS.

We’re already excited for what the 2026 season will bring!

