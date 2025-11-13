Shock MAFS pregnancy rocks show in first week of filming

Married at First Sight has surprised viewers with some unconventional drama over the years. We’ve seen glassware thrown, on-air cheating, and secret relationships, but now a pregnancy announcement has shocked fans around the world.

Advertisement

Although we’ve been lucky enough to see a handful of MAFS couples go on to welcome children over the years, the franchise has never experienced a pregnancy during filming…until now.

Derrek and Meghann were paired up on the dating experiment. (Credit: Peacock)

Audiences were shocked when Derrek and Meghann, who are currently starring on the 19th season of the US Married at First Sight, announced they were expecting in the ninth episode.

The pair, who met and married in the first week of the show, revealed they had fallen pregnant just days after meeting.

Advertisement

“We found out some pretty crazy news today,” Derrek told the cameras during a joint interview. “Some miraculous news, unexpected news. I think we’re both nervous…”

“We’re pregnant! And we were not trying — to make that completely known,” added Meghann, who revealed that they were both “shocked, scared and happy all at once.”

Now expecting their first child together, the couple are holding off from telling their MAFS costars. (Credit: Peacock)

“We’ve got a lot, a lot to talk about now,” Derrek continued, admitting that the unexpected development in their relationship hasn’t been easy. “This changes pretty much everything for us.”

Advertisement

Next week, the pair are set to join the rest of their castmates for a couples’ retreat, although they have decided not to share the news yet.

“It’s still really early in the whole pregnancy. It’s too early yet to have the first doctor’s appointment where they do the ultrasound. We haven’t gotten to that point yet,” Derrek said.

“But that’s going to be in a few weeks, so we’re a little nervous to spend this close of, like, intimate time together around the other couples because we’re not ready to tell anyone.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.