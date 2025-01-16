While most Married At First Sight Australia “marriages” implode before the season even airs, some participants left the show with successful, long-lasting relationships.
A handful of the couples who have gone the distance have welcomed little MAFS babies, whilst other former stars went on to have children with partners they met outside the controversial dating show.
Take a look at all the MAFS stars who have gone on to have babies.
Heidi Latcham
Heidi Latcham’s MAFS pairing with Mike Gunner failed during the 2019 season, but she did find love later in life. In January 2025, Heidi resurfaced on social media to reveal she welcomed a baby girl with her beau whose identity is unknown.
“Look what we made!” she captioned the photo.
Elizabeth Sobinoff
After her MAFS pairing with Sam Ball didn’t work out, season six contestant Elizabeth Sobinoff found love with now-husband Alexander, and welcomed her first baby with November 2023 – a little girl whose name is not yet known.
Just over a year later, Elizabeth revealed she was expecting her second baby.
Jonethen Musulin
Jonethen, who appeared on the 2020 season of MAFS, welcomed his first baby with wife Lilli Newman in July 2024. The former reality star had a baby boy, named Suede Musulin.
“Welcoming our baby boy earthside. Suede Musulin – born 27th of July 2024. Our hearts are exploding!” they captioned the Instagram announcement.
Jonethen and Lilli exchanged vows in October 2023, after making their relationship official not long after his MAFS appearance where he was paired with Connie Crayden.
Kerry & Johnny Balbuziente
Kerry and Johnny found love in the 2021 season of MAFS, and went on to legally tie the knot in 2023.
In June 2024, the happily married couple became parents with the arrival of their daughter, Chloe Rossi Balbuziente.
“Born 14th June 2024. Mum and Chloe are doing great and Dad is proud beyond measure. Love my girls so much!,” Johnny wrote.
Dave Cannon
Dave Cannon, who starred on MAFS season seven recently took to Instagram with his partner Sarah-Kate Cannon to reveal they were expecting their first child together. The adorable photo featured the couples two children, their dogs laying in the cot.
“Someone needs to tell these 2 the cot isn’t for them.. Baby Cannon Due December 2023,” they began.
“Just like Dad, bubs loves the camera and gave us a wave in the last ultrasound”.
The pair officially began Mr and Mrs Cannon back in March 2023 in a beautiful wine vineyard ceremony.
Booka Nile
Season eight bride Booka Nile who failed to find love with electrician Brett Helling on the series welcomed her first baby in April 2023, she is yet to announce her son’s name.
“Can’t believe it’s possible to love someone this much,” she wrote on Instagram. “Welcome to the world my little Easter baby.”
The ‘baby daddy’ who remained anonymous until weeks prior to the birth is Luke Millar.
Martha Kalifatidis & Michael Brunelli
One of the most adorable couples from the experiment, Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli have welcomed their beautiful baby boy Lucius Brunelli on February 27, 2023.
“He’s here, he’s perfect,” Martha wrote in the baby announcement.
It wasn’t an easy journey for Martha after discovering she had a rare condition called hyperemesis gravidarum just five weeks into her pregnancy.
Which causes sever chronic nausea and vomiting “with no relief.”
Jules Robinson & Cam Merchant
Arguably the most high-profile couple to start a family is season six’s Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson, who married each other in real life in 2019.
In September 2020 their family grew as they welcomed son Oliver Chase Merchant. Cam confessed to WHO that little Ollie is the most exciting thing to ever happen to them.
“It is exciting and it just keeps getting more exciting every single day,” he said. “I’m just realising how much life changes as he grows and develops his little personality and smile. This is a whole new world… but it is, without a doubt, the best thing in the world and something I wouldn’t change, that’s for sure.”
They then extended the family in July 2024 with the arrival of Carter James Merchant.
Melissa & Bryce Ruthven
In February 2023, Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven officially tied the knot! While they exited the eighth season one of the most controversial couples, but they proved haters wrong!
The pair welcomed two adorable twin boys, named Levi and Tate in October 2021.
But after unexpectedly arriving 10 weeks early, the newborns spent eight weeks in the neonatal intensive care until before Melissa and Bryce brought them home. Thankfully the twins are healthy as ever now.
MAFS co-star Jason Engler was even appointed the twins godfather!
Tracey Jewel
Tracey Jewel’s on-screen marriage to controversial contestant Dean Wells may not have lasted past the show, but in real life the 38-year-old has found happiness with her high school sweetheart Nathan Constable.
When entering the experiment for season five, Tracey was already a mother to daughter Grace from a previous relationship.
However, she welcomed a bundle of joy with Nathan, little Frankie who was born in March 2021.
“I was prepared for our baby boy to come early as my daughter Grace was 4 weeks early and was a natural birth,” she wrote on Instagram.
Susie Bradley
Season six’s Susie Bradley also entered MAFS as a single mum to daughter Baby, but after her disastrous marriage to Billy Vincent, she went on to find love with controversial NRL star Todd Carney.
Susie and Todd – who met via social media in 2019 – welcomed their first child together, a son named Lion Daryl Carney, in March 2021.
When explaining the reasoning behind his name, Susie revealed: “A lion stands for both gentleness and power all rolled into one. A lion in your life enables you to bring positive changes in the lives of yourself, your family and your friends.”
Carly Bowyer
Season five’s Carly Bowyer didn’t find love with on-screen husband Justin Fischer but found love with Neil Goldman.
The pair welcomed their adorable son Bailey “Biscuit” Bowyer Goldsmith in December 2020.
“We are absolutely in awe of our beautiful little man. We can’t believe we made something so perfect.”
Cyrell Paule
Fan favourite Cyrell Paule made headlines when she started dating Love Island Australia star Eden Dally in 2019 following her stint on season six of MAFS.
A few months into the relationship, the couple welcomed their son Boston in February 2020. Cyrell revealed the birth was traumatic and he arrived two weeks earlier than expected.
“I probably took every drug you could take during labour,” Cyrell joked. “I ended up getting cut as well, and because I genuinely couldn’t push anymore, he also had to get suctioned out.”
“He’s so cute, I’m already obsessed with him.”
Davina Rankin
On MAFS season five, Davina Rankin was a controversial bride who cheated on her “husband” Ryan Gallagher with Dean Wells, but outside the show she is a doting mother.
Davina and her fiancé Jaxon Manuel welcomed their daughter Mila Mae Manuel in November 2019.
“I never knew a love like this existed, @jaxonmanuel and I are just absolutely smitten with you. Words can’t even describe it!” she shared on Instagram.