EXCLUSIVE: Baby joy! MAFS’ Gia Fleur announces she’s pregnant with reality star boyfriend

After a whirlwind year marked by heartbreak and intense public scrutiny, Married At First Sight’s Gia Fleur has finally found her fairytale ending – and it comes with a very special new addition.

Advertisement

In an exclusive chat with Woman’s Day, Gia reveals she is expecting her second child, her first with boyfriend Alan Wallace – and the couple couldn’t be happier.

Gia announces she’s expecting her second baby, her first with boyfriend Allan Wallace (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

“I was really excited,” Gia, 36, says of the moment she found out she was pregnant. “My first thought was, ‘Yay!’ because I have a 10-year-old daughter and I thought I’d never have another kid. I didn’t think I’d meet the right person I’d want to have another baby with.”

The couple met last year after Gia walked away from MAFS, and they quickly became inseparable. They admit their romance has moved at lightning speed, but insist it has always felt right.

Advertisement

“We were just on the same page from the start,” Gia says. “We both wanted kids. We just always knew what we wanted.”

Alan, 35, agrees, adding their connection made everything fall into place naturally. “It was a pretty easy thing to be all-in with Gia,” he says. “It wouldn’t have been a shock to anyone we knew that we’d have a baby.”

Gia notes, “I mean, we got matching tattoos like a month in. Then we moved in, and moved straight into the reno [of their home]. Like, we were pretty serious early on.”

The star just reached twelve weeks, and says she’s expecting the baby to arrive early next year. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

Advertisement

While the pregnancy may not have been meticulously planned, it was certainly welcomed.

“We weren’t trying, but we weren’t not trying,” Gia laughs. “Then I did a test, came out and said, ‘I’m pregnant!’ And Alan was like, ‘Oh my God! What? How?’”

The pair, who are now 12 weeks along and due in early January, say the experience has already been incredibly special, particularly given Gia’s journey to get here.

After leaving MAFS, Gia endured a brutal wave of public criticism that deeply affected her mental health.

Advertisement

“I was one of the most hated people in Australia,” she admits candidly. “There were constant death threats, people telling me to give up my daughter, saying I was a terrible mum.”

TOUGH TIMES

The toll was immense, especially as she was also coming off antidepressants at the time.

“It was a lot,” she says. “I relied really heavily on Alan. I was second-guessing myself. But I had to remind myself, this is a TV show and I’m not a bad person.”

Through it all, Alan, who knows the ins and outs of reality TV, having starred in the second season of Love Triangle back in 2023, became her rock.

Advertisement

“I didn’t want to get to know her through MAFS,” he explains, adding that he’s still yet to watch an episode of Gia’s season. “I wanted to get to know her as a person. And I saw how good of a mum she is. Everything worked out how it was meant to.”

Gia says all she’s wanted from the beginning was a family – and she’s got it! (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

Now, the couple are building the life Gia always dreamed of.

“That’s what I wanted from the beginning,” she says. “A happy home, a dad figure for [daughter] Willa, and someone I could have more babies with. I wanted the whole family, not just a partner.”

Advertisement

And it’s clear Alan has stepped seamlessly into that role, forming a close bond with Gia’s daughter Willa.

“He’s the best stepdad,” Gia gushes. “They’ve got their own little jokes, their own relationship. I can only imagine how he’ll be when the baby comes.”

Willa couldn’t be more eager to welcome a sibling!

“I’m really excited. I’ve been an only child for a while now,” she says, adding that she’s holding out hopes for a little sister.

Advertisement

Gia and Alan have grand plans for their future – including marriage and maybe another baby! (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

While the couple are yet to find out the baby’s gender – they’re planning a reveal very soon – Gia says she’ll be thankful for a boy or girl.

“I just want them to be healthy,” she says. “After everything with Willa, that’s all I care about.”

Her first pregnancy was extremely difficult, with severe morning sickness that saw her hospitalised multiple times and lose 10kg.

Advertisement

DREAM PREGNANCY

Thankfully, this time around has been a completely different experience.

“I haven’t even thrown up,” she laughs. “It’s a very easy pregnancy compared to before, although my cravings are crazy. I want meat all the time, like Bunnings sausages!”

Looking ahead, the couple are focused on enjoying this new chapter together, with talk of marriage and possibly even more children down the track.

“If we have another girl, I’d probably try again for a boy,” Alan jokes. “And if she behaves, she might get a ring eventually.”

Advertisement

Gia’s first daughter Willa can’t wait to meet her baby sibling! (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

Gia laughs, adding, “We’ll definitely get engaged and married. But right now, I just want to focus on the baby and our relationship.”

After everything she’s been through, Gia says she finally feels at peace and more herself than ever, and while she acknowledges this news may reignite some backlash against her, she notes that her burgeoning family is all she needs. The rest is just noise.

“The people who say, ‘Oh, we’ve moved too fast’, they are the same people that thought this was a PR relationship. But here we are, nearly eight months together,” she says.

Advertisement

“We live together, we have a baby on the way. It doesn’t get much more serious than this.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.