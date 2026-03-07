EXCLUSIVE: MAFS’ Gia moves on from Scott with a new man — and he’s a very well known reality TV star! 

SPOILER ALERT!

Advertisement

They were one of the more promising couples on Married At First Sight this year.

But by the looks of things, the TV union between Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal has come to a shocking end after Gia has been spied getting hot and heavy with another tatted up hunk – and he will be familiar to fans of reality TV!

The 35-year-old disability support worker was seen looking deliriously in love as she took a stroll through a park in Melbourne late last month with a handsome companion who Woman’s Day can exclusively reveal is none other than former reality star Alan Wallace.

Gia and Alan didn’t seem to care who saw as they shared an intimate moment on a park bench.

Advertisement

The couple embraced while out on a walk in Melbourne. It’s believed that Gia has already moved in with Alan.

A REAL LOVE TRIANGLE!

The 34-year-old sparky appeared on the second season of Stan reality dating show Love Triangle back in 2023. But what makes this pairing so interesting is that Alan used to casually date Gia’s MAFS husband Scott’s ex, Abby!

MAFS fans may remember Abby after Gia found multiple photos of her scantily dressed in Scott’s phone last week, causing her to flee the experiment temporarily.

But that’s not Alan’s only link to the marriage experiment.

Advertisement

Gia was seen kissing Alan while out on a walk in the park as her love story with Scott continues to play out on screen.

Back in 2023, after he’d had just finished shooting Love Triangle, eagle-eyed fans spotted Alan out at a Sydney pub getting very cosy with Season 10 MAFS bride Alyssa Barmonde.

However, he later denied that there was anything romantic going on between them.

Gia and Alan were said to have met through a mutual friend late last year while MAFS was still filming.

Advertisement

MOVING ON FROM MAFS

While fans may be shocked to see Gia out with another man so publicly, sources tell us that that the couple have been seriously committed to each other since late last year after she was introduced to Alan through a mutual friend.

While she was said to have still been filming MAFS when this extramarital matchmake occurred, insiders confirm that her marriage to Scott at that point was already dead and buried.

Gia and Scott are said to go almost all the way to the end in the experiment. (Credit: CH9)

Gia and Alan became official on New Year’s Eve and things have moved fast ever since with rumours swirling around Melbourne that Gia and her daughter Willa have recently moved into Alan’s home.

Advertisement

They’ve even etched their commitment in ink with matching tattoos (we hear it’s nowhere near her Scott tattoo) and yes, are even talking (real) marriage and babies.

And if all of this is making you feel sorry for Scott, sources tell us that there’s no love lost on either side, with insiders telling us that the 33-yearold business owner has too found himself a new partner and they’re both living happily together in Queensland.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.