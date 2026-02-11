MAFS’ Scott McCristal speaks out amid claims he’s still legally married: ‘It was for a visa’

There are plenty of reasons to go on a show like Married At First Sight (MAFS). But regardless of whether the contestants are searching for true love, fame or social media followers, there is one thing expected of all contestants — that they’re single. But according to Woman’s Day, current groom Scott McCristal doesn’t fit that criteria.

The celeb mag alleges that the 33-year-old — who is paired up with Gia Fleur on the show — is still legally married to his American wife Marsia McElroy — a personal trainer from San Diego — when he applied and filmed the latest MAFS series.

Scott and Marisa, years before his MAFS wedding. (Image: Instagram) Scott and his MAFS bride Gia. (Image: Nine)

According to a comment on Instagram, Marisa alleges that they are still legally married in the states. However, in a chat with TV WEEK before the season kicked off, Scott set the record straight.

When asked if he’d been married before, the business owner replied: “kind of”.

“I got married in a courthouse in America and ended up being used for a visa,” he explained.

“This was in 2019. It lasted not even six months.”

Currently on MAFS, Scott and his on-screen bride Gia are one of the strongest, loved-up couples in the experiment.

Is Scott’s previous (and perhaps still legally-binding) wedding bombshell something that will play out on screen? Only time will tell!

You can tune in to all the MAFS drama on Nine or 9Now.

