MAFS’s Gia hits back at Bec over relationship rivalry claims

Gia and Bec finally come face to face after a brutal hens night exposed exactly where each woman stood. Now, at Married at First Sight’s (MAFS) first Dinner Party, the contrast between their marriages is impossible to ignore – with cracks already showing in Bec and Danny’s relationship, while Gia and Scott appear stronger than ever. And Gia wasn’t about to let things slide.
“I was not looking forward to seeing her after the hens,” Gia, 35, tells TV WEEK.
“I knew that we weren’t going to get along, so I was a bit guarded. But I did want to see how she went with her guy and how they seemed together – I was looking forward to it, to be honest.”
As the dinner unfolds, Bec is put on the spot about the state of her marriage to Danny – including whether the pair had been intimate and who really pulled the brakes on their honeymoon. Bec insists she was the one who slowed things down, despite viewers having seen a very different version play out, with Danny admitting he wasn’t feeling sexual chemistry.
For Gia, the contrast between the two couples couldn’t have been clearer – a comparison that appeared to rub Bec the wrong way, with Bec later implying Gia was bragging about the strength of her relationship.
“Seeing her honeymoon – it was chalk and cheese compared to mine and Scott’s,” Gia says. “So at the Dinner Party, we really did want to talk about our honeymoon and show it off because we were really happy. I wasn’t expecting to feel how I felt. She seemed a bit jealous – I think she was projecting.”
By poking the bear, Gia quickly finds herself being labelled as the season’s “mean girl” – a title she admits worries her.
“I am concerned that people are going to label me,” Gia says. “I just hope they see another side and don’t just go off these dinner parties where things are really heightened and everybody’s drinking. We knew what we were there to do.”