‘Shocking in Bed, But a Great Dude’: MAFS’ Bec claps back at Danny’s harsh bedroom rating

Married At First Sight bride Bec Zacharia has come out swinging at husband Danny Hewitt, after he rated their sexual chemistry a measly 3/10.

Advertisement

In an interview with 2Day Breakfast With Nath & Emma, Bec hit back in response to Monday night’s Dinner Party revelation.

And she didn’t mince her words as she called him “shocking in bed”!

“Honestly, how dare he? I’m great in bed!” she told hosts Nathan Roye and Emma Chow with a laugh, adding that 3/10 was “terrible”. For what it’s worth, she rated herself a “solid 8.7”.

Married At Fight newlyweds Danny Hewitt and Bec Zacharia were all smiles at the first Dinner Party… until Danny’s harsh critique of his wife. (Credit: Nine Network)

Advertisement

Asked to rate her husband, she said of his prowess in the bedroom, “Look, at the beginning, I would give him a solid 3 as well, but you’ll just have to wait and see.”

While she wouldn’t be coerced into revealing if they’re still together, she did enthuse, “He’s an amazing human being.”

“Shocking in bed, but a great dude,” she added with a laugh.

If looks could kill! Bec was visibly tense during the dinner, as her marriage was put under the spotlight. (Credit: Nine Network)

Advertisement

Bec addresses beef with Gia

Responding to rumours that have been circulating that she and fellow bride Gia Fleur got into it, with Bec calling her a “trashy s***”, Bec insisted that “never happened”.

“I’ll just say one thing,” she continued. “And that is, if you guys can hear me in my backstory, advert, flushing the toilet and saying I forgot to shave the back of my legs, a comment like that, which is TV gold, definitely wouldn’t have be left on the cutting room floor.”

She speculated that the rumour came from her talking to Gia at the end of the night, during which she mentioned she’d just done an interview about her. Admitting she’d called her an “f***ing biatch”, she clarified that “now that I’ve spoken to you, you’re not that bad”.

Bec and fellow bride Gia Fleur butted heads big time, though Bec insists she never called her a “trashy s***”! (Credit: Nine Network)

Advertisement

Subsequently, she insists, it’s been taken out of context.

Though she insists that she and Gia “tried to have a friendship there for a little while”, she went on to say they’re no longer in touch since filming wrapped, but there are no hard feelings.

“At the end of the day, Gia and I are just fundamentally different people,” she added. “I see some really good traits in her – she’s an amazing mother, and if you are good friends with her, she will ride or die for you. But I just think there’s too much water under the bridge for us.”

Was Chris really kicked off the show?

As for chatter that this year’s “villain”, groom Chris Nield, was kicked off the show following an off-camera incident with his bride Brook Crompton, Bec insisted that wasn’t the case.

Advertisement

“Completely untrue, not factual at all,” she said. “I’m not too sure where that narrative has come from, but I can tell you right now, if he was kicked off the show you would have heard about it whilst filming was happening.

“I think that was a mutual decision…” she added, coughing to indicate that perhaps that’s not entirely true, “to leave. Yeah, they left.”

According to Bec, Chris Nield and Brook Crompton did leave the show early, but it was a “mutual decision”. (Credit: Nine Network)

She teased that viewers will have to stay tuned to the Commitment Ceremonies to see how it all plays out, but hinted that the co-hosts were correct in their assumption that it may have been less mutual and more Brook’s doing that they called it quits.

Advertisement

“You’re going to have to wait and watch, but I think that you’re warm,” she said.

In terms of what she witnessed between the couple, having overcome their early hurdles, Bec said they were “actually close” before leaving.

Catch all the MAFS action on Nine and 9Now.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.