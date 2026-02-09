Are MAFS’ Julia and Grayson still together?

Openly bisexual, the final bride of the Married At First Sight experiment, Julia Vogl, doesn’t know whether it will be a man or a woman waiting for her at the end of the aisle.

“I really have fallen in love with men and I really have fallen in love with women,” Julia says, insisting her bisexuality isn’t a “performative thing”. “And I feel like that has transcended gender.”

The 35-year-old confidence and charisma consultant from Victoria admits she didn’t feel comfortable in her skin for much of her life. “I really didn’t have much of a sense of identity,” she says.

Married At First Sight’s first openly bisexual bride, Julia Vogl, didn’t know if a man or a woman would be waiting for her as she walked down the aisle! (Credit: Nine Network)

Following her attraction to women, she says she finally came into her own. “Now, I don’t question myself anymore. I feel like, for the most part, I feel really clear on who I am. And I genuinely feel like I’m the happiest, most well-rounded, vibrant version of myself right now.”

Hoping to find that same confidence and self-assuredness in a partner – male or female – the experts pair her with Grayson McIvor.

The 34-year-old director of a recruitment agency from Queensland is “craving” having someone to share his life with. “It’s the missing piece,” he says.

A personal connection with a successful former participant – Johnny Balbuziente, who went on to marry and have a child with wife Kerry Knight – is what spurred Grayson to apply for the show.

“He and Kerry are now married with a beautiful family of their own, so I thought, ‘If he can fall in love in this experiment, maybe I can too,’” he explains.

While the experts say they “cast the net wide” trying to find a match for Julia regardless of gender, they “kept coming back” to Grayson.

Grayson McIvor ticked all the boxes for the experts, regardless of gender. (Credit: Nine Network)

Single for three years, Grayson admits he lost his sense of identity when his dream of being a professional AFL player came crashing down “at the final hurdle” due to injury. But having spent time rebuilding, he goes into the experiment no longer “living in the past”, ready to share his life with someone.

Understandably, Julia says she’s hoping for a partner who is openminded and accepting of who she is. “I’m willing to take risks for love,” she says.

Getting married on the forecourt of Australian landmark the Sydney Opera House, their wedding day is everything Julia and Grayson could have dreamed of.

“The most important thing is when we lock eyes, there’s a spark,” Julia says. And a spark there is!

If first impressions are anything to go by, then we’re off to a flying start, the pair beaming from ear to ear. “I absolutely felt that spark,” Julia confirms. “Yes, I’m happy!”

Grayson declares in his vows that he’s “here to show up fully, with honesty, vulnerability and a mindset of abundance”.

From the moment they locked eyes, sparks flew for the couple! (Credit: Nine Network)

For her part, Julia promises they will “take on the world together” as she commits fully to the experience. Though she hints at her dating history by saying she’s dated everyone of all shades, for now, she’s keeping her sexuality close to her chest.

Clearly aligning in a lot of ways, Grayson tells his bride he’s “stoked”!

“I don’t feel like you could top this,” Julia says after the fact, calling it one of the most magical experiences of her life.

Getting to know one another at their reception, the conversation is flowing freely. But it’s one of Grayson’s groomsmen who has Julia stuck for words when he asks, “What would be the hardest thing about dating you?”

With the opportunity to open up about her sexuality not having presented itself until now, Julia – who admits it would be a dealbreaker if her new husband didn’t accept her fully for who she is – takes a long time to ponder how to respond.

Eventually, she bites the bullet. “I have dated all kinds of different people. I’m actually bisexual – I’ve dated men, I’ve dated women,” she starts, as Grayson’s eyes almost bulge out of his head!

Asking him how he feels about that, Grayson stumbles on his words before spitting out, “I don’t think about it at all. I don’t see people for their sexuality. I’m open to anything. Doesn’t bother me whatsoever,” he insists, much to Julia’s relief.

“Never dated anyone who’s bisexual, but I’ve married someone who’s bisexual,” he tells the camera with a smile. “I wasn’t expecting it, to be honest, probably just categorised or pigeonholed her as being a straight woman because she’s married a straight guy.

“For me, I see positives in it. She doesn’t just see people for what they look like or whether they’re male or female. That tells me she can really connect with someone on who they are as a person … That excites me, I wanna know more.”

Curious as to whether or not she knew if she was marrying a man or a woman, Grayson and his friends are inquisitive and open about this revelation. We might just have a new frontrunner for the couple with the most potential!

Despite her nerves at revealing her bisexuality to her new husband, Grayson took it better than Julia could have hoped. (Credit: Nine Network)

Are MAFS’ Julia and Grayson still together?

We’ll be waiting on tenterhooks to find out if this couple remains as strong as we hope.

There are no clues yet as to whether or not they do go the distance, but considering their strong start and solid connection, all signs point to yes at this stage.

And we’ll be watching every second of their journey!

