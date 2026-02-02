Kerry Balbuziente (née Knight) and Johnny Balbuziente were fan-favourites when they appeared on Married At First Sight Australia in 2021, and they’re still as in love as ever.

After the show, the couple went on to tie the knot in 2023, before sharing their exciting baby news with fans in June 2024.

The arrival of Kerry and Johnny’s daughter, Chloe Rossi Balbuziente, was announced in a touching Instagram post.

“Born 14th June 2024. Mum and Chloe are doing great and Dad is proud beyond measure. Love my girls so much!,” Johnny shared.

“Introducing… Chloe Rossi Balbuziente ?”. (Credit: Instagram)

Fellow Married At First Sight alumni as well as friends and family flocked to the comment section to show the pair with loves and congratulations.

“Best ever ! Have loved sharing this time with you ! They will be besties ! Can’t wait to meet her xx,” 2019 bride Jules Robinson, who has welcomed two children with husband Cameron Merchant, shared.

The couple are a MAFS success story. (Credit: Instagram)

The couple first announced the exciting news that they were expecting in January 2024 via an Instagram post featuring their beloved dog Enzo, where Kerry showed off her growing baby bump.

“Baby B incoming, June 2024,” they shared. “Thrilled to be adding a much wanted and already so-loved member to our family.

“Our journey took a bit longer than we’d hoped for but not as long as others. Thinking of everyone still on their path.”

Baby joy! Kerry and Johnny share their happy news. (Credit: Instagram)

The announcement of their baby joy came just a few days after their one year anniversary. The couple wed in a beautiful ceremony on January 5, 2023.

“The best year of my life. Happy first anniversary to the love of my life,” Johnny shared on Instagram to mark the milestone.

“Best day of my life. I married the love of my life. Honey and the Bee – you and me,” Kerry wrote when she first shared their sweet wedding snaps.

Kerry and Johnny became engaged in July 2022. (Credit: Instagram)

While some couples struggle to leap over hurdles on Married At First Sight, it was a relatively breezy experiment for Kerry and Johnny.

It was clear in their final vows, that the experts had nailed the brief in pairing these two together.

“Kerry, I began this journey not knowing if I could ever be in a serious relationship again – my heart had been ripped out of my chest, my world had been turned on it’s head. But I worked hard to get back on track. I was happy, but not truly happy. I was avoiding finding love because of the heartache,” Johnny shared in his vows.

“MAFS was one of the biggest leaps of faith in my life, and I can say I have found so much more than I ever could have hoped for. Kerry, you literally took my breath away. It was quickly obvious what the experts had seen in our relationship,” he continued.

“You are such a great listener and I could talk underwater. I’m frantic, you’re calm. I’m often late and you’re always on time. I think we make a perfect double act,” before telling Kerry he had “never met somebody like you” and “I am falling in love with you.”

The couple’s wedding day was a success. (Credit: (Instagram))

In her final vows, Kerry echoed the sentiment.

“Johnny there’s never been a dull moment with you,” she said. “You are the most adorable cheeky rascal, and I wouldn’t want you any other way.”

“You showed me what an incredible partner you could be and you never, ever let me down. My appreciation for you will be eternal.”

“Johnny you have my heart, I’m absolutely falling in love with you,” Kerry shared.

