After finding love on national television in 2021, The Bachelor can add yet another baby to list as Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston share some very happy news.

In mid-June, the married couple took to Instagram in a shared announcement.

Holly and Jimmy shared the baby news to Instagram.

(image: Instagram) (Credit: Image: Instagram)

“COMING 2024! 🐣” Jimmy captioned the photos.

The news arrived with stunning photos of the couple beachside, Holly donned in a crochet white dress and white bodysuit underneath to display her growing bump! However, it was the last photo in the collection that was very special – a photo of their ultrasound.

Many friends and family flooded the comment section with love and praise as they congratulated the soon-to-be parents.

“It’s out !! Woohoooo. So excited for you both. Love you ! 🥰 congratulations x,” Married At First Sight Australia’s Jules Robinson wrote, who recently welcomed her second baby with husband Cam Merchant.

The Bachie couple also shared an ultrasound of the baby.

(Image: Instagram) (Credit: Image: Instagram)

Fellow Bachelor star Laura Byrne – who is still in a relationship with Matty J – commented: “This is the best news ever!! So unbelievably happy for you both.”

Meanwhile, Matty J commented: “Congrats guys… enjoy your last few months of freedom before you enter hell! Just kidding, parenting is great 😅”

“OMG! Congratulations!!! 🙌👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️,” Aussie actor Rebecca Gibney wrote.

Additionally, an abundance of former MAFS participants shared their love including Evelyn Ellis and her partner Duncan James, Tahnee Cook, Mel Sheppard and even The Bachelorette’s Georgia Love.

It unfortunately wasn’t an easy journey for The Bachelor couple, as Holly later admitted “nothing worth having comes easy.” In an emotional video, the soon-to-be mum showed the intimate moment Holly revealed the positive pregnancy test to her husband – with the pair bursting into tears before Jimmy embraced her.

“Our journey to this positive result certainly wasn’t a walk in the park. Nothing could’ve prepared us for the lack of control, the pressure, the disappointment and overwhelming isolation that we felt,” she wrote. “Every time we saw one of these posts, no matter how happy we wanted to be for those on the receiving end… it stung.”

“Whilst we were struggling through this privately, we made a promise to ourselves that if / when we do eventually get pregnant, we will acknowledge on here that it wasn’t as easy as we had anticipated… in the hopes it might make some feel less alone.”

Holly concluded her message by thanking those sending support on their “biggest adventure yet,” plus a “PS apologies” for not fixing Jimmy’s bed hair before secretly filming the interaction.

It has been a crazy year for Holly and Jimmy considering the pair only said ‘I do’ in a stunning beachside wedding ceremony in August 2023.

“THE NICHOLSONS,” Holly captioned the announcement images.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the pair said “I do” in a small ceremony at Jimmy’s parents’ home in Palm Beach with the reception held at Church Point restaurant Pasadena.

Since their beautiful wedding day, the pair have been going on wild adventures together around the world including The Maldives, Dubai, and Singapore.

