Jules Lund: From Getaway globe-trotter to MAFS chaos controller

Jules Lund is back on Australian screens – and this time, he’s stepping straight into the fire. As one of the hosts of MAFS: After The Dinner Party, the new Stan companion series launching this Wednesday, Jules is helping unpack the messiest moments of Married at First Sight dinner parties – right after they explode on screen.

But before he found himself mediating emotional blow-ups and dinner party fallouts, Jules had already lived several careers: TV presenter, radio host, entrepreneur and founder of a multi-million-dollar tech company. Now, he’s putting that all aside to deliver a weekly chaos-fuelled show viewers won’t want to miss.

Jules was on Getaway for nine years. (Image: Supplied)

Who is Jules Lund?

Long before MAFS, Jules was chasing a very different dream. While working as a life coach for teenagers, he often asked them one question: If failure wasn’t an option, what would you choose to do? When they asked it back, his answer surprised even him.

His goal? To present Getaway.

“I set the most ambitious goal I could to get the job,” Jules, 46, tells TV WEEK. “I was nowhere near the entertainment industry at the time. Landing that gig within eight months was absurdly validating – a definite career highlight.”

Getaway became one of Australia’s most loved travel shows, pairing trusted presenters with aspirational but accessible adventures. Jules joined a powerhouse line-up that included Catriona Rowntree, David Reyne, Ben Dark, Natalie Gruzlewski, Jason Dundas, and Charli Robinson and other fan favourites, living out a dream that took him across the globe – until his career took a sharp turn.

Jules has two daughters, Billie and Indigo, with wife Anna. (Image: Supplied)

What has he been up to?

At the height of his TV success, Jules did something unexpected: he stepped away.

On a whim, he launched TRIBE, an influencer marketing platform that grew into a multimillion-dollar global business, employing hundreds of people over more than a decade. Along the way, he got married and built a life well beyond the spotlight.

“There was so much I didn’t know about technology or running a global business,” he admits. “It’s been a thrill, but in the early days I was definitely naïve. Being a founder was a whole new skill I had to refine.”

More recently, Jules eased back into media through radio, filling in for Brendan Fevola – a move that accidentally reignited his reality TV obsession.

“I watched last year’s season of MAFS and became quite addicted,” he laughs. “I was suddenly talking like an expert on air – and I think that’s possibly one of the reasons they hired me for this gig.”

Jules tests his endurance in ice baths and while sky diving during his spare time. (Credit: Instagram)

What is he doing now?

Now balancing business and broadcasting, Jules says returning to entertainment feels exactly right – especially alongside Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley, hosts of Life Uncut podcast and veterans of reality TV themselves.

“Having a tech company is incredibly rewarding,” he says. “But the shits and giggles you get from working in entertainment – with your co-hosts, the crew, the cameras – it’s a really exciting space.”

“That’s what I’m stepping into with MAFS: After The Dinner Party. I get to sit alongside two absolute icons of audio for one hour a week, no ads. It’s mayhem-packed conversation.”

He’s also confirmed a return to Getaway, while juggling facilitation work, marathons, triathlons – and, yes, pickleball.

“I’m also going to be doing some Getaway stuff,” he reveals. “I spent nine years on Getaway – I’m excited to come back and spend more time in Australia. That’s one of the reasons I stepped out of TRIBE full-time because running a global company is really demanding. I’ve actually got a lot more time than I’ve ever had now.”

So why tune in?

According to Jules, this is where the real story of the MAFS’ participants lives.

“We are extending the conversation,” he explains. “We invite the people involved in those key dinner party moments in, and they either reconcile – or they have it out.”

And the footage? It’s next level.

“We have so much potent footage that was too racy for the main series,” he reveals. “They’ve been shooting content purely for our show – clips we bring to the guests and share with the audience.”

“It will be the key hub,” Jules adds. “Others won’t have it on socials, podcasts or articles. Ours is the home of the carnage.”

MAFS: After The Dinner Party, will stream exclusively on Stan, premiering February 18, immediately following the explosive Married at First Sight dinner party episode on Channel 9 and 9Now.

