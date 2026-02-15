MAFS’ Gia Calls Dinner Party “Armageddon” as Alliances Explode

Outspoken Married at First Sight bride Gia pulls back the curtain on this week’s explosive Dinner Party, where friendships fracture, unlikely alliances form (and shatter) and tensions between the women reach boiling point.

Advertisement

“Brook knew that there were some things brewing with me and Alissa,” disability support worker Gia, 35, tells TV WEEK. “She was having her own issues with Stella. She told me she wasn’t coming to the Dinner Party, and I was devastated because I’m like, ‘Great, how am I going to handle these girls without my girl?’

Brook and Gia stand united. (Credit: CH9)

“She came in like, ‘As if I was going to leave you here by yourself,’ and then we just started firing at people. It was like Armageddon – it was wild.”

Gia also found herself aligned with Bec, despite the pair clashing since the hens night. A truce formed off-camera but unravelled once the drinks started flowing.

Advertisement

“Brook was friends with Bec and me, so she kept pushing for us to have a friendship,” Gia explains. “We hung out once off-camera and forged some kind of friendship, but it wasn’t really that genuine.

“She was talking a lot about Alissa – Bec knows her from Adelaide – and had all this stuff on her, so we kind of jumped on that bandwagon. She was saying, ‘Let’s go for Alissa.’ But she didn’t follow through. It was just me and Brook, which was annoying.”

As the women went head-to-head, the men looked on in disbelief, particularly Bec’s husband Danny, who found himself caught in the crossfire over allegations that could rock his marriage – which he strongly denies.

Advertisement

“Most of the men were very judgemental and said they were glad their wives don’t behave like us,” Gia says with a laugh.

“It’s like, well, women can yell, swear and have an argument if we want to. I didn’t want to get into [the allegations] at the Dinner Party, but Brook said it and it all kicked off.”

Despite the chaos, Gia maintains her marriage to Scott remains solid.

Scott and Gia are stronger than ever. (Credit: CH9)

Advertisement

“Scott was just laughing at me all night,” she says of his take on her Dinner Party behaviour.

“I wasn’t expecting to feel how I felt with him. We were really happy.”

So, what is Danny’s secret?

And after a Dinner Party this explosive, is there any hope of reconciliation with the women – or has too much damage already been done?

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.